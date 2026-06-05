Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich make 'ludicrous' plan to steal star as Andoni Iraola's possible lineup is assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 18:09 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 18:21

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha is a serious target for Bayern Munich this summer, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds endured a nightmarish Premier League season in 2025-26, with the team's fifth-placed finish leading to the dismissal of Arne Slot.

Arsenal claimed the Merseysiders' title, while club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson departed, though the one bright spark of the campaign was the emergence of Rio Ngumoha.

The 17-year-old was arguably more threatening than left-winger Cody Gakpo, and with the forward under contract until 2028, many fans are hopeful that he will play a key role next term under new boss Andoni Iraola.

However, David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is pushing to sign Ngumoha, though he also claimed that Liverpool have not yet been contacted by the Bundesliga club.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rio Ngumoha future: Will Liverpool sell teenager to Bayern Munich?

Ngumoha may be 17, but he could be ready for a starting role at Liverpool next season in the Premier League, with the teenager already proving he is able to get the better of opposition full-backs.

Slot opted to start the Englishman in four of the team's final six league fixtures in 2025-26, and he managed to score once and provide an assist while averaging 2.57 shots per 90 in the top flight.

RIO NGUOMHA'S 2025-26 STATS Matches: 29 Starts: 9 Minutes: 963 Goals: 2 Assists: 1

The chances that Liverpool would even contemplate a sale to Bayern Munich are small, and perhaps the news has emerged due to the revelation that Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Michael Olise.

Alternatively, Bayern were said to have had serious interest in Hertha Belin teenager Kennet Eichhorn, but they are said to have fallen behind Liverpool in the race to land the 16-year-old, and the news of their interest in Ngumoha could be a retaliatory move.

© Imago

Will Andoni Iraola start Rio Ngumoha next season at Anfield?

Iraola has already expressed his desire to watch Liverpool's youth sides over the summer, and based on his history of giving young players a chance at teams like Bournemouth and Rayo Vallecano, it would not be surprising if he looked to rely on Ngumoha.

However, the 17-year-old should not be expected to consistently make the difference in the Premier League, and there is a risk that overplaying him could lead to injury problems.

Ngumoha played just 560 minutes in the league last term, so making him an automatic starter next campaign may be dangerous.

Perhaps a middle ground could be reached in order to allow the teenager to play a greater role in the first-team squad, but also to protect his fledgling career.