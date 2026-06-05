Real Madrid elections: Presidential hopeful 'identifies' surprise backup Jose Mourinho plan

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jun 2026 00:26

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has revealed the surprise managerial choice he would make for Los Blancos if he wins the election.

The crucial vote is scheduled to take place on Sunday as incumbent president Florentino Perez faces a serious challenge from his rival candidate.

Both figures have publicised ambitious campaigns featuring high-profile transfer targets and prospective world-class managerial appointments.

Los Blancos are determined to re-establish total domestic dominance after finishing behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the last two La Liga campaigns.

Riquelme outlines ambitious Real Madrid managerial plan

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Riquelme has released an official statement confirming that Jurgen Klopp represents his primary choice to take over the Bernabeu dugout.

"We know that Jurgen Klopp has publicly stated that he has no intention of returning to the dugout in the short term, and that he has turned down numerous offers," read a statement via Sky Sports News.

"That is precisely why we believe the challenge of Real Madrid is different. Because there are great clubs, but there is only one Real Madrid. There is only one institution capable of uniting tradition and future, values and ambition, passion and excellence.

"For that reason, if the members grant me their trust this Sunday, on Monday June 8, Raul Gonzalez Blanco [Real Madrid's sporting director] will contact Jurgen Klopp to convey to him personally our sporting project and our wish for him to be the one to lead, from the bench, our new era at Real Madrid."

Klopp has been away from club management since departing Liverpool in 2024 and currently serves as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

Outside the pitch, Riquelme has promised blockbuster moves for Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and international midfielder Rodri, with the Cityzens reportedly threatening legal action for Riquelme's Haaland remarks.

Real Madrid elections: What is Perez promising fans?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Perez has mounted a formidable counter-strategy by finalising a €15m (£13m) release agreement with Benfica to reappoint Jose Mourinho.

The current president has also secured conditional defensive deals for Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries and Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Furthermore, the long-serving chief plans to launch a spectacular £129.6m marquee pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Without a doubt, the contrasting visions presented by the candidates highlight an ideological divide regarding the future tactical identity of the Spanish heavyweights.