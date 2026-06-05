Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez 'confirms' three separate deals to Michael Olise bid amid Jose Mourinho problem

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 19:58

Florentino Perez has claimed that Real Madrid have already signed Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Jose Mourinho.

Elections for the post of presidency at Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, though incumbent Perez is seen as the favourite to win against challenger Enrique Riquelme.

Promises have been made by both candidates about what they will do if they win the election, and it has been reported that Los Blancos will bid for Michael Olise under Perez.

The president also revealed to Horizonte that Real have already signed right-back Dumfries, centre-back Konate and manager Mourinho, saying: "We have signed Denzel Dumfries. He follows Konate and Mourinho as done deals."

Real would be able to sign Konate regardless of who wins the presidential election due to his exit from Liverpool following the expiry of his contract.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Jose Mourinho: Positive signs?

Mourinho must find ways of getting the most out of his frontline, and perhaps the only way to do that is to reinforce the defence behind them.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are not the most diligent players without the ball, but the likes of Konate could be a significant boost given he excelled for Liverpool when asked to defend large amounts of space.

Denzel Dumfries has struggled for form in recent years, and the 30-year-old is not the most exciting star in possession, though he could be a strong defensive alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The presence of those two next to Dean Huijsen may also be beneficial, as while the former Bournemouth star endured a mixed time in 2025-26, it is easy to forget that the centre-back is only 21.

Mourinho is renowned for getting the most out of his defence, and a more robust backline would likely help Real in the latter stages of the Champions League.

© Imago

Michael Olise to Real Madrid: Is Mourinho the right coach for Bayern star?

Real's interest in Olise could stem from their desire to mould their attack in the image of Paris Saint-Germain, who operate without a traditional striker.

It is difficult to see how an front three featuring Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Olise would be stopped, though there are concerns about whether Mourinho is the right manager to maximise the trio.

The 63-year-old has at times struggled to platform offensive talents, and focusing too heavily on the team's defence could blunt the impact of the club's attackers.

A healthy balance must be struck this summer as otherwise the club risk falling further behind on the European stage.