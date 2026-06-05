Real Madrid will launch '£130m bid' for Bayern Munich star on one condition

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jun 2026 12:47

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to make a blockbuster move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise should Florentino Perez secure another term as club president next week.

The coming days could prove pivotal for Los Blancos, with Perez facing a challenge from Enrique Riquelme in the presidential election. Riquelme has attempted to capture the imagination of supporters by promising ambitious moves for Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland if he emerges victorious.

Perez, the architect of Real Madrid's famous Galactico era, has responded with a grand promise of his own, claiming that he is prepared to submit a £130m offer for a young superstar capable of having a similar impact to Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka in their prime, although he stopped short of revealing the player's identity.

The Spanish giants are already closing in on the signings of Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, but reports suggest an even bigger move could be on the horizon.

While Perez publicly omitted Olise from his list of potential marquee arrivals, which also included Haaland, Harry Kane and Jeremy Doku, speculation continues to grow that the Bayern star is in fact the mystery target at the centre of Madrid's plans.

Real Madrid eye move for Michael Olise?

© Iconsport / SUSA

According to The Telegraph, Olise is the player Perez was alluding to, with Madrid prepared to launch an offer as early as next Tuesday if the veteran president is re-elected.

The report adds that while Los Blancos admire Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves, it is Olise who sits at the very top of their wishlist.

Further intrigue has been added by Jose Mourinho, whose appointment is reportedly set to be ratified should Perez remain in power.

The Portuguese was spotted in Berlin for Bayern's German Cup final victory over Stuttgart, fuelling suggestions that he was keeping a close eye on Olise.

Real Madrid can forget about signing Michael Olise

© Imago / Sven Simon

Since arriving from Crystal Palace, Olise has elevated his game to extraordinary levels at Bayern, producing the finest season of his career with 22 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most complete attacking players in Europe, blending elegance, creativity and ruthless end product, and a successful World Cup campaign with France could yet place him in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

Bayern, however, have little interest in entertaining offers. Honorary president Uli Hoeness has already made it abundantly clear that Olise is not for sale, while Vincent Kompany and the club's hierarchy share the same stance.

For all of Real Madrid's pulling power, this is not a situation where Bayern are under pressure to negotiate, as Olise is contracted, thriving and viewed as a cornerstone of the club's future.

Los Blancos may well arrive with a sizeable offer, but unless Bayern experience a dramatic change of heart, Perez's dream pursuit appears destined to end with a swift and emphatic rejection.