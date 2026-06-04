Erling Haaland transfer latest: Man City release strong statement threatening legal action after ‘false’ Real Madrid stories

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 09:58

Manchester City will consider taking legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme claims that Erling Haaland will join the Spanish giants if he wins the election.

Riquelme, 37, will rival long-serving Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, 79, in an election on Sunday, with the latter rivalled for the role for the first time since 2004.

On Wednesday night, the renewable energy entrepreneur spoke on popular Spanish TV talk show El Hormiguero about his plans to sign Haaland for Real Madrid after being handed a ‘Haaland No.9’ jersey from host Pablo Matos.

“Haaland has a release clause and wants to join Real Madrid,” Riquelme said, before signing what he said was a legal document committing him to the following promise.

He said: “I have signed a personal notarised guarantee, in which I undertake to pay 100% of the membership fees for all of Real Madrid’s 100,000 members next season, should I fail to deliver.”

Man City 'considering legal action' after false Haaland-Real Madrid stories

? Riquelme asegura que HAALAND será jugador del REAL MADRID si gana las elecciones.



? Se compromete a pagar la cuota anual de todos los socios si incumple sus promesas.



vía @El_Hormiguero pic.twitter.com/a0KFyCJFDB — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 3, 2026

In response to those bold claims, Haaland’s father Alfie Haaland and the player’s agent Rafaela Pimenta released a joint statement to shut down the Real Madrid transfer suggestions.

“All very entertaining but not true,” the joint statement releases on Wednesday night read. “We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections.”

On Thursday morning, a Man City spokesperson issues a statement relayed by The Athletic, which read: “The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue.

“There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it.

“We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.”

In addition, Riquelme has claimed that “a player like Rodri will play for Real Madrid” at a time when the Man City midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

He is also strongly against the idea of Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid as manager, saying: “I don’t like Mourinho for my project”.

© Imago

Another legal battle on the horizon for Man City

Should Man City decide to officially take legal action against Riquelme, it would trigger a high-profile legal battle cantered around unauthorised image rights usage, defamation and tortious interference.

The Citizens are already dealing with a well-documented legal case regarding the 115 financial charges levelled against them by the Premier League, with the drawn-out saga yet to reach its conclusion.

Haaland is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034 after signing a mega nine-and-a-half year deal in January 2025.

The 25-year-old Norway international is believed to have been admired by Real Madrid chiefs for some time, but it remains unknown as to whether they would have the finances available to pursue such a lucrative deal.

There have also been conflicting reports over whether Haaland has a release clause in his new Man City deal, though it is understood that a clause will be become valid halfway through his contract in 2029.

Since joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has become the club’s second all-time leading goalscorer, netting 162 goals in 198 appearances, including 112 goals in 132 Premier League games.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has also won eight trophies with the Citizens, most recently lifting the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the 2025-26 campaign.