England lineup vs. New Zealand: Predicted XI for international friendly as Arsenal quartet miss out

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jun 2026 09:52

England manager Thomas Tuchel will be without his Arsenal contingent for Thursday's World Cup warm-up friendly with New Zealand in Florida.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have all been granted more time to recover from their unsuccessful Champions League final exploits and are due to join up with their teammates in a few days' time.

With no Saka and no Madueke in the squad, Tuchel is without both of his recognised right-wing options, so Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers should be deployed on that side of the attack.

Rogers operating out wide opens the door for Jude Bellingham to start in the number 10 position behind Harry Kane, who should also be supported by soon-to-be-ex Barcelona man Marcus Rashford, winning the battle with soon-to-be Barcelona man Anthony Gordon.

Elliot Anderson and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to reprise their midfield partnership from England's 1-0 loss to Japan in March, although Jordan Henderson and the uncapped Alex Scott are viable alternatives.

Tuchel should not experiment to the same extent as in the spring with only a week to go until the World Cup, so expect Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly to protect Jordan Pickford in a first-choice backline.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

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