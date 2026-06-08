England at the World Cup: Ex-Three Lions defender harbours major "fear" over Thomas Tuchel's side

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jun 2026 00:34 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 00:34

Former England defender Jamie Carragher has revealed that he is not entirely optimistic about England's chances at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The Three Lions are finalising their preparations ahead of their highly anticipated campaign at the global tournament in North America.

Thomas Tuchel has navigated a mixed build-up to the tournament, which included a slender 1-0 friendly victory against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Three Lions will play one final warm-up fixture against Costa Rica in Orlando before kicking off their group stage matches against Croatia next week.

Despite boasting an immensely talented group of players, expectations around the national team remain heavily divided among prominent pundits and former internationals.

Carragher voices major concern over England squad

© Imago

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate via The Daily Mail, Carragher suggested that the squad features many good Premier League players rather than established international stars.

"You look at the squad that's been picked and there's a lot of good players in there, but I class a lot of them as good Premier League players," said the ex-centre-back.

"I do have a little fear; I think England will find it tough in this tournament, if I'm being totally honest.

"I don't look at all of them and think, that's an international player there, and maybe that's just where we are with the squad at the moment. So, I wouldn't say I'm the most optimistic right now."

The pundit also expressed immense surprise at the tactical decisions made by Tuchel, who elected to leave high-profile technical talents like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home.

"This is about how we're going to be a team, and he's not daft, Tuchel," continued Carragher. "He obviously knows in Foden, Palmer, Trent that they’re probably three of the most technical players we've got right now. But they're not in the squad."

Carragher makes bold Bellingham prediction under Tuchel

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Another talking point that has dominated conversations around the Three Lions is the level of involvement for Jude Bellingham at the finals.

Bellingham featured as a second-half substitute against New Zealand after Morgan Rogers was handed the starting role.

"I think Tuchel's strong enough and has shown already how he's dealt with Jude Bellingham - he's left him out of a couple of squads," Carragher stated. "There's been things said.

"There's obviously a relationship to be worked on from both parties there, but I don't see a situation, unless Morgan Rogers gets injured in the warm-up games, where Jude Bellingham starts the first game."

England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L on June 17, 23 and 27, respectively, in the expanded 48-team tournament.