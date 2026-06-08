Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick's Red Devils 'prepare' offer for obstinate Premier League star

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jun 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 23:38

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an official opening offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero.

The Red Devils are actively working to reshape their playing squad following a domestic campaign that culminated in a third-place finish in the Premier League.

United have already all but reinforced their midfield options with a £35m deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson almost done.

Attention has now swiftly turned to addressing defensive vulnerabilities ahead of a demanding domestic and European schedule next term.

Man United 'prepare' lucrative offer for Romero

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the Red Devils are keen to bring the Spurs captain to Old Trafford this summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back is expected to leave North London this summer after the Lilywhites narrowly avoided a catastrophic relegation to the Championship under Roberto De Zerbi.

Romero has attracted substantial transfer interest from elite clubs in Spain, but would reportedly prefer to remain in the Premier League.

Manchester United quiere comprar a Cuti Romero y está preparando una oferta. pic.twitter.com/fQfSKiQcAH — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) June 8, 2026

The World Cup winner signed a contract extension last summer, reportedly including a £50m release clause.

Reports suggest that intermediaries have already initiated discussions regarding personal terms to convince the aggressive defender to move to Old Trafford.

How Romero fits into the Red Devils backline

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The prospective arrival of the Argentine international would provide immediate Premier League-proven quality to the defensive options available at Carrington.

The club hierarchy have already handed veteran defender Harry Maguire a fresh one-year contract extension following a series of commendable performances last term.

However, central defender Matthijs de Ligt is currently sidelined with a severe knee injury and is not expected to return until well after the new campaign commences.

With Lisandro Martinez also entering the final 12 months of his existing contract, securing a player with top-flight experience remains paramount for long-term stability.

While some sections of the fanbase may question the financial outlay, as well as Romero's aggressive style of defending, the positives ostensibly outweigh the negatives of any deal.