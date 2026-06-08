Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils in 'contact' as Matheus Fernandes price tag revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jun 2026 20:37

West Ham United have reportedly placed an £85m price tag on Matheus Fernandes amid growing interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Fernandes joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer in a deal worth around £38m after the Saints suffered relegation to the Championship.

Twelve months later, the Portuguese midfielder finds himself in a familiar situation, with West Ham also dropping out of the top flight and potentially facing difficult decisions over the futures of their prized assets.

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing campaign, starting 35 of the club's 36 Premier League matches while contributing three goals and four assists.

Man Utd learn Matheus Fernandes asking price

© Imago / IMAGO / Paul Marriott

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have informed Fernandes's representatives that the midfielder will only be allowed to leave for a fee in the region of £85m.

The Hammers are keen to maximise their return on any potential sale, particularly as Southampton are entitled to 15% of the profit generated from a future transfer.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have registered an interest and are reportedly in contact with the player's camp, although no formal offer has been submitted at this stage.

The Red Devils are expected to face fierce competition if they decide to pursue a deal, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool also credited with an interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

Man Utd need to bolster their midfield this summer

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Strengthening the midfield remains one of Manchester United's key priorities as Michael Carrick prepares for his first full season as permanent head coach.

Casemiro is set to depart as a free agent, while uncertainty continues to surround Manuel Ugarte, leaving United in need of fresh legs and greater depth in the middle of the park.

The club have already reportedly reached an agreement for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Brazilian expected to arrive later in the transfer window after the completion of the remaining formalities.

Fernandes is not the only name under consideration, however, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson all linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent months.