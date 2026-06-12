Man United to monitor Bayern Munich star at World Cup ahead of potential 'blockbuster' summer transfer

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 07:33 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 07:35

Manchester United will reportedly monitor Kim Min-jae's performances during the 2026 World Cup, with the Red Devils huge admirers of the Bayern Munich centre-back.

Kim's European career started at Fenerbahce in 2021 before spending a season with Napoli ahead of a high-profile move to Bayern in the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old has represented the German giants on 116 occasions in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering three assists in the process.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Kim made 37 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side, but he struggled for starts in the Champions League, only featuring from the first whistle on three occasions in the competition last term.

© Imago

Man United to 'monitor' Kim at 2026 World Cup

Kim, who is due to represent South Korea at the 2026 World Cup, has a contract in Munich until 2028, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

According to journalist Philipp Kessler, Man United representatives have been watching the defender 'for some time' and will continue to monitor his performances at the World Cup.

Kessler claims that Juventus, in addition to major clubs from Turkey, are also keeping a close eye on Kim, who is 'generally happy' at the Allianz Arena.

Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are currently regarded as Bayern's first-choice centre-backs, which has seemingly led to 6ft 3in Kim considering his future.

Kim was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football during his time at Napoli, helping the Blues to win the Serie A title in 2022-23.

At the time, Man United were linked with the South Korean, but it was Bayern that ultimately won the race for his signature, paying a fee in the region of €58m (£50m).

© Imago

Should Man United move for Kim this summer?

Man United are believed to be giving consideration to moving for a centre-back this summer despite the fact that Harry Maguire has signed a new contract.

The Red Devils are well-stocked in that area with Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro, so it would be somewhat of a surprise to see a high-profile centre-back arrive during the summer market.

That said, Kim is capable of being an elite defender at the highest level, and if given any form of encouragement, Man United should attempt to sign the South Korean, who could be a real force in the Premier League.