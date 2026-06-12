Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'increasingly confident' of beating Arsenal for £80m midfielder signing

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jun 2026 18:28

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer in a deal worth around £38m, with the Saints retaining a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Fernandes was one of West Ham's standout performers during the 2025-26 campaign, contributing five goals and four assists in 38 games across all competitions.

However, West Ham's relegation to the Championship has cast doubt over his future, and the Portuguese midfielder is widely expected to leave the London Stadium this summer.

Man Utd set to win the race for Mateus Fernandes?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

According to The Times, Manchester United have moved ahead of Arsenal in the battle for Fernandes after making progress behind the scenes.

West Ham are believed to value the midfielder at around £80m, a figure Arsenal are currently unwilling to meet, potentially handing United a significant advantage.

Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest, with Jose Mourinho reportedly identifying Fernandes as a player capable of strengthening his midfield options at the Bernabeu.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring the situation too, but United are understood to be increasingly optimistic that a deal can be struck if West Ham decide to cash in.

Man Utd to continue looking for more midfield addition?

© Imago

Brazilian Ederson remains on course to join Man Utd from Atalanta BC despite a slight delay caused by his involvement at the 2026 World Cup.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are reluctant to pursue a deal after discovering the scale of the financial package required to prise him away from the City Ground.

The arrivals of Ederson and Fernandes would significantly reshape United's midfield options, although further movement cannot be ruled out if Manuel Ugarte departs.

The Uruguay international joined from PSG in 2024, but after starting only eight Premier League matches last season, questions remain over whether he features in Michael Carrick's long-term plans.