Man United transfer news: Why Ederson could miss start of Premier League season due to Brazil's World Cup decision

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jun 2026 02:37

Manchester United target Ederson has been called up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup, and that could impact Michael Carrick's pre-season plans.

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer transfer window following the club's third-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Boss Carrick will almost certainly look to strengthen in midfield considering the exit of Casemiro has left his squad short in the middle of the pitch.

A deal with Atalanta BC for Ederson was reportedly agreed earlier this month, and the transfer was said to be so advanced that all necessary documents for his switch had been signed.

However, Ederson has been called up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup following the injury suffered by Wesley, and that could potentially disrupt Carrick's plans to integrate him into his team for the 2026-27 Premier League season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Man United pre-season plans: How long will Ederson be at World Cup for?

The new Premier League campaign will start on August 22, and while that date is more than two months away, the World Cup could seriously impact the Red Devils' plans.

United will play their first game of pre-season on July 18 against Wrexham in Finland, before taking on Rosenborg in Norway on July 24.

Brazil are seen as one of the favourites for the World Cup, and if they were to reach the final, they would still be playing in North America on July 19.

Should they win the competition, they will want to celebrate their triumph for some time, and there is a chance that Ederson would not be available until the end of July or the start of August.

The midfielder would also need some time off in order to allow his body to recover before the 2026-27 season, so there is a possibility that he might not be ready for the start of the campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Man United's midfield problem: Ederson is not the answer by himself

The only other midfielder at Old Trafford that will play a significant part next season is Kobbie Mainoo, and he could be at risk of missing the start of the season considering England are seen as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

It is unlikely that both Ederson and Mainoo will reach the final, but if either do, their late returns to Manchester could expose the club's lack of depth in the centre of the park.

At least two midfielders should be signed this summer to avoid issues in the first XI, and while United should aim for quality, bringing one in that can join the squad earlier in pre-season would be highly beneficial.