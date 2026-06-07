World Cup 2026: Five players whose summer transfers could hinge on tournament form

All attention will turn to North America as the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings 48 nations together across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament once again provides a global shop window, with clubs, scouts and sporting directors tracking performances closely over the course of the month-long event.

Running from June 11 to July 20, the competition arrives at a key moment in the transfer cycle, with the Premier League window opening on June 15, just four days after kick-off, allowing clubs to act quickly on emerging standout performers.

While some business has already been concluded, including Anthony Gordon's move from Newcastle United to Barcelona, plenty of significant moves remain unresolved, and performances across the Atlantic could yet prove decisive.

With that in mind, Sports Mole picks out five players whose World Cup displays could go a long way to determining their next club destination.

Enzo Fernandez was one of the biggest beneficiaries of a stellar World Cup campaign in 2022, and another strong showing on football's biggest stage could have a major bearing on his future this summer.

The midfielder won the Young Player of the Tournament award as Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar, with his performances helping to secure a £106.8m move from Benfica to Chelsea during the January transfer window in 2023.

Fernandez heads into this year's tournament on the back of an outstanding individual campaign, contributing 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions despite the Blues enduring a disappointing season overall.

With Chelsea set to miss out on European football next term, speculation surrounding the Argentine's future has continued to gather pace, with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all credited with an interest.

Given the size of Chelsea's investment in the midfielder, any departure from Stamford Bridge would likely command a substantial fee, with reports suggesting that the West London club are holding out for in excess of £120 million.

Fernandez is expected to remain a key figure in Argentina's midfield in North America, and another influential World Cup campaign could provide potential suitors with further encouragement to pursue a deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Morgan Rogers heads into the 2026 World Cup on the back of an impressive campaign with Aston Villa, and a strong tournament could further fuel speculation surrounding his long-term future.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Villa's Europa League triumph, helping the West Midlands outfit lift their first major trophy in three decades while contributing 26 goals and assists across all competitions.

Those performances have reportedly attracted interest from several leading clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Premier League champions Arsenal.

Reports have suggested that Rogers would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, although Villa are understood to be reluctant to sanction the departure of the midfielder, who remains under contract until 2031.

However, the club continue to face Profit and Sustainability concerns, and the need to balance the books could force further sales, with Rogers believed to be valued in excess of £80m.

The attacking midfielder is expected to feature prominently in Thomas Tuchel's England side this summer, and an impressive first major tournament with the Three Lions could provide interested clubs with further encouragement to test Villa's resolve.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Elliot Anderson is another player who could enhance his growing reputation at the World Cup, having seemingly earned the trust of Tuchel following an outstanding individual campaign for Nottingham Forest in 2025-26.

Despite only arriving at the City Ground from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, Anderson’s chances of remaining with the Tricky Trees beyond this summer appear to be growing slimmer amid increasing transfer interest.

Man City and United are among the clubs reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old, whose all-action displays saw him emerge as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders last season, leading several underlying metrics.

While Forest are reluctant to lose one of their prized assets, reports suggest Anderson could command a fee in excess of £100m should interested clubs formalise their pursuit, with a standout World Cup campaign likely to further encourage suitors.

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Julian Alvarez enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign in 2022, scoring four goals in Argentina’s run to the title, and another standout showing this summer could shape his future at club level.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined Atletico from Man City in the summer of 2024, has remained a key figure in Diego Simeone’s side, registering 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions in the 2025-26 season.

Despite still having four years left on his contract, Alvarez has already become a major talking point in the transfer market, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly monitoring his situation.

Barca are understood to have tested Atletico’s resolve with an opening bid of around £86m, though the offer was swiftly rejected by Atletico, with a standout World Cup campaign likely to further strengthen interest from Europe’s elite.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Yan Diomande enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign with RB Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the Bundesliga, with those performances attracting interest from several of Europe’s elite clubs.

Among his reported suitors are PSG and Liverpool, with the Merseyside club expected to be active in the market as they look to reinforce their attack following Mohamed Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury setback.

With four years remaining on his contract, Diomande is expected to command a fee in excess of £100m, a significant valuation for a 19-year-old still relatively early in his senior career.

The World Cup, however, presents a major opportunity for the winger to further enhance his reputation, and the Ivory Coast international will be eager to showcase his talent on football’s biggest stage.