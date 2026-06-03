Arsenal transfer news: Aston Villa 'outline' Morgan Rogers stance amid Gunners interest

By Darren Plant | 03 Jun 2026 15:09

Aston Villa reportedly have no intention of selling Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window.

Rogers has just contributed 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions during a campaign where Villa finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and won the Europa League.

He is now looking forward to representing England at the upcoming World Cup, but the playmaker's future remains a hot topic for debate.

That is a consequence of Villa continuing to have to monitor their situation with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, the latter having penalised them in 2025.

Nevertheless, as per The Telegraph, Villa will do everything possible to retain the services of Rogers.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Aston Villa take Rogers stance

The report alleges that the West Midlands outfit will attempt to fend off interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Rogers, who has a contract until 2031, is said to be valued in the region of £80m, it yet to be seen whether the Premier League champions would be prepared to meet those demands.

Villa agreed to a sell-on clause being included in their deal with Middlesbrough when acquiring the 23-year-old.

Therefore, they stand to lose out financially if and when they agree to part ways with Rogers this summer or in the future.

Unai Emery and club officials are seemingly eager to have Rogers at their disposal for their return to the Champions League.

A total of 31 goals and 29 assists have been recorded from his 125 appearances in a Villa shirt.

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Can Aston Villa keep Rogers?

Although there has been talk of Emery having a £100m transfer warchest this summer, it remains to be seen whether that is accurate.

Cashing in on Rogers would enable the Spaniard to make widespread alterations to a squad that requires a number of younger players in it.

A conclusive decision will eventually have to be reached whether Villa are prepared to sacrifice Rogers - their biggest asset and one of their key players - in order to achieve that.

The situation is unlikely to get resolved until Rogers has finished representing England over the coming weeks.