Tottenham transfer news: Spurs now preparing £100m 'double raid' on Roberto De Zerbi's former club

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jun 2026 13:01

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a crucial summer rebuild after securing Premier League survival under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian coach is expected to be heavily backed by the club's hierarchy, with several arrivals already lined up and further reinforcements now being targeted.

Among the names under serious consideration are two players De Zerbi knows exceptionally well from his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi wants Brighton duo at Spurs this summer

© Iconsport / PA Images

Indeed, Spurs are weighing up ambitious moves for Brighton pair Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke as part of a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season, per TEAMtalk.

The report indicates Spurs had already carried out significant scouting work on both Dutch internationals before De Zerbi's appointment, but the Italian's admiration for the duo has only strengthened the club's interest.

Verbruggen and Van Hecke are viewed internally as players capable of becoming long-term pillars of the Tottenham team. However, any deal will not come cheaply, with Brighton expected to value the pair at around £50 million each (£100 million in total).

De Zerbi worked closely with both players on the south coast and believes they possess the mentality, technical quality and Premier League experience required to help accelerate Spurs' rebuild.

Tottenham are hopeful Brighton may eventually be willing to negotiate, although the Seagulls remain under no pressure to sell either player this summer.

What does this mean for the rest of the Tottenham squad?

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

The pursuit of Van Hecke and Verbruggen provides a strong indication of how Tottenham's squad could evolve over the coming months.

At centre-back, Van Hecke appears the obvious candidate to replace captain Cristian Romero, who is increasingly being linked with an exit. Atletico Madrid remain keen on the Argentine, and Spurs are understood to be open to selling their captain if their valuation is met.

Van Hecke would represent a logical successor, as the Netherlands international has developed into one of the top-flight's most reliable defenders and, at 25, is entering his peak years. Unlike a gamble from overseas, he would arrive fully adapted to the demands of English football and already familiar with De Zerbi's tactical ideas.

The goalkeeping situation points towards a similar transition, with Guglielmo Vicario widely expected to return to Italy. Spurs are looking for a new long-term No.1, and Verbruggen has emerged as a leading candidate.

While Antonin Kinsky impressed during the latter parts of the season, Verbruggen is regarded as a more complete option and someone capable of becoming Tottenham's first-choice goalkeeper for many years. His composure in possession and ability to play out from the back make him a natural fit for De Zerbi's preferred style.

Ultimately, these moves would signal a shift towards proven Premier League performers rather than developmental projects. If Romero and Vicario depart, replacing them with Van Hecke and Verbruggen would minimise risk while giving De Zerbi players he already trusts and understands.