Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Joao Palhinha 'priority' between Spurs and Sporting CP

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jun 2026 08:03

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Joao Palhinha after Fabrizio Romano revealed the midfielder's preferred destination this summer.

Spurs are expected to strengthen heavily following a campaign that saw them flirt dangerously with relegation, with new boss Roberto De Zerbi eager to add more experience and steel to his squad.

The Portugal star has already spent the season on loan at Tottenham from Bayern Munich, and his performances have only increased the club’s desire to keep him permanently.

Spurs handed boost over permanent Joao Palhinha transfer

© Imago

According to Romano, Palhinha has made Tottenham his priority should he leave this summer, despite strong interest from his former club Sporting CP.

The Italian transfer expert revealed: "João Palhinha gives priority to Tottenham as the feeling with Roberto De Zerbi is very good.

"If deal can't be agreed with Spurs, Sporting are keen and ready to act, but THFC are the priority for João."

This update represents a major encouragement for Spurs as they look to rebuild under De Zerbi.

The Portuguese midfielder is understood to have developed a strong relationship with the Italian coach and appears attracted by the prospect of becoming a key figure in his new project.

Sporting remain firmly in the picture and would welcome Palhinha back with open arms, but Tottenham currently hold the advantage if they decide to push ahead with negotiations.

The former Fulham star would bring proven Premier League experience, leadership and defensive quality to a midfield that has often lacked protection in recent seasons.

ENIC must back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer transfer window

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Tottenham’s hierarchy cannot afford another underwhelming transfer window after a season that exposed major flaws throughout the squad.

De Zerbi arrives with a reputation for improving players and playing exciting football, but even elite coaches need the right tools. Spurs came dangerously close to relegation, and this summer is crucial for restoring confidence and credibility.

That is why Palhinha would be such an important signing.

The 30‑year‑old has already proven his value during his loan spell, offering the experience, leadership and defensive awareness Tottenham have lacked. While De Zerbi favours expansive football, every successful side needs a midfielder who can win duels and protect the defence.

If Palhinha is genuinely one of De Zerbi’s preferred targets, then ENIC must now act decisively. He would provide an immediate upgrade in a problem position and help set the tone for the new manager’s era.

Tottenham fans have heard plenty of promises, but after a relegation scare, actions matter far more. Backing De Zerbi with a player of Palhinha’s calibre would show the club is serious about moving forward rather than hoping for improvement.