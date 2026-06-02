As well as Morgan Rogers: Arsenal submit 'enquiry' for rival £80m forward also wanted by Man City

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jun 2026 07:20

Arsenal are wasting little time in identifying attacking targets after ending their long wait for Premier League glory, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to add even more firepower to his title-winning squad.

The Gunners have already been linked with several high-profile names ahead of the summer transfer window, including Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as they look to build on their domestic success.

Now, another exciting young talent has emerged on Arsenal's radar, with fresh reports suggesting the north London club have made contact over AFC Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal submit Eli Junior Kroupi enquiry

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are among several elite clubs to have recently made enquiries regarding Junior Kroupi.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also sought information on the highly-rated French forward, with all interested parties currently waiting for Bournemouth to indicate the sort of fee that could tempt them into a sale.

?⭐️ Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City have all called recently to be informed on Eli Junior Kroupi.



❗️ FC Bayern did the same in April, all clubs waiting for Bournemouth to indicate price.



? https://t.co/lDDfEjojtT pic.twitter.com/vkouyuaGOI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2026

Kroupi is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking prospects in European football and has attracted widespread attention following his rapid development. While no formal offers have been submitted, the level of interest from some of the continent's biggest clubs highlights the regard in which he is held.

Bournemouth are understood to be in a strong position and are unlikely to entertain offers unless they receive a significant proposal, with further reports suggesting a fee in the region of £80 million could eventually be required to test their resolve.

What other business are Arsenal looking to do in the summer window?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

If recent reports are anything to go by, then Arsenal's priority is clear this summer - they want to add more quality and depth in forward areas.

Interest in Rogers underlines Arteta's desire to increase competition across the attacking midfield and wide positions. The Aston Villa star's versatility would allow him to operate as a No.10, on either flank or even in a more advanced role when required.

Meanwhile, the enquiry for Kroupi suggests Arsenal are also looking towards the future by targeting elite young attacking talent capable of developing into a major first-team player.

It all points towards a summer focused heavily on improving Arsenal's attacking options. While the Gunners won the title, there remains a feeling that another game-changing forward could elevate them even further, particularly in Europe.

The futures of players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have also been the subject of speculation in recent months, meaning Arsenal may need reinforcements regardless of whether departures materialise.

Rogers would be an immediate statement signing capable of improving Arteta's strongest XI, while Kroupi would represent a long-term investment with enormous upside.

Together, those links paint a clear picture of Arsenal's strategy, by strengthening an already impressive attack to ensure their title triumph is the start of sustained success rather than a one-off achievement.