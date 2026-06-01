Arsenal transfer news: Gunners targeting three new signings with 'priority' revealed

By Carter White | 01 Jun 2026 16:51

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign players in three positions during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners are entering the off-season following a historic 2025-26 term, in which they pipped Manchester City at the top of the English game to secure a first Premier League title in over two decades.

There was slight disappointment on the continent, though, with Mikel Arteta's side losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, meaning that Les Parisiens have won consecutive European cups.

Arsenal and France suffered a piece of worrying injury news from that blockbuster encounter in Budapest last weekend, with defensive rock William Saliba exacerbating an unspecified issue versus PSG.

As a result, the centre-back's inclusion in the World Cup plans for 2018 winners France is under threat, with head coach Didier Deschamps praying that one of his star defenders can take to the pitch.

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Arsenal target three summer signings?

After seven years of the Arteta project at the Emirates, Arsenal have started to bear the fruits of their labour and considerable patience, with the Premier League trophy returning to North London for the first time since 2004.

However, there is a determination to push on even further next season, cementing the Gunners' status as a European powerhouse in the modern day, with a busy summer of transfer activity planned.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are targeting the signing of a new left-sided winger, with the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard unclear ahead of next term.

There is also supposedly the consensus that Arteta's side is screaming out for a new world-class midfielder in order to bring the Gunners' engine room up to the standards set by PSG's in recent years.

Operated by Jurrien Timber for the most part in 2025-26, the right-back position is an area of potential improvement for Arsenal, who are also open to recruiting a fresh strike partner for Viktor Gyokeres.

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Trusting the process

Finishing in eighth position in the Premier League during his maiden campaign in the managerial hotseat at the Emirates, Arteta has steered the Arsenal ship towards greatness over the past seven years.

With a domestic league title secured, the Gunners are continuing to trust the process and take that next step towards European dominance, however, a generational PSG side stands in the way.

It is almost inarguable that Les Parisiens possess a superior forward line and engine room than the North Londoners, who are known for their incredible defensive solidity and newly-found set-piece threat.