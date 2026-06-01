When Arsenal could announce new Mikel Arteta contract as "sources" drop behind-the-scenes update

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jun 2026 07:43

Arsenal are already planning for the future after ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, with one of the club's biggest priorities now centred around securing the long-term future of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has transformed the Gunners into genuine domestic and European contenders since taking charge in 2019, culminating in this season's title success and a run to the Champions League final.

With rival clubs across Europe continuing to monitor elite managerial talent, the Gunners' hierarchy are now moving to ensure Arteta remains at the heart of their project for many more years to come.

Mikel Arteta has no plans to leave Arsenal with new contract progressing

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Arsenal are increasingly confident that Arteta will commit his future to the club, with discussions over a new contract progressing behind the scenes to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world.

The groundwork for fresh terms has already been laid following talks between Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta earlier this year. Further conversations are expected to accelerate now that the season has concluded.

According to reports, the Spaniard has no intention of leaving the Emirates this summer and views the Premier League title as merely the beginning of a potentially successful era in north London.

TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey added: "Sources have told us that they fully believe the new deal will be done before the start of the season, indeed the club would like this put to bed before pre-season begins."

Arteta is understood to love the current squad and remains fully committed to leading Arsenal into the next phase of their development.

When could new Arteta contract be officially announced?

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Based on the above, all indications suggest Arsenal would ideally like the 44-year-old's new contract finalised before pre-season begins.

That timeline makes perfect sense, as securing the manager's future early in the summer would provide stability ahead of a crucial transfer window and allow the Premier League champions to approach preparations for the new campaign without any uncertainty hanging over the club.

A pre-season announcement would also serve as a significant confidence boost for supporters following an outstanding season. It would send a clear message that Arsenal are determined to build on their title triumph rather than simply celebrate it.

With Arteta, Berta, and the ownership all pulling in the same direction, the Gunners appear to have a level of alignment that many of their rivals currently lack, so confirming the manager's long-term future before players return for pre-season would reinforce that unity and help maintain momentum ahead of another season in which silverware will be expected.

Given the progress already made and Arteta's desire to remain at the club, it would be a surprise if an agreement was not reached well before the opening weeks of the 2026/27 campaign.