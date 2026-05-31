Exclusive: Arsenal legend shares Myles Lewis-Skelly England theory after World Cup 2026 snub

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 15:39

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly's transition to a central role hindered his chances of being called up for the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has suggested to Sports Mole.

The Hale End graduate exploded into the international scene in 2025, when he became the youngest player to ever score on his senior men's England debut at the age of 18 years and 176 days.

Lewis-Skelly has already earned six caps for England under Thomas Tuchel, but his last call-up came in October 2025, a consequence of the 19-year-old falling out of favour at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Lewis-Skelly revived his Gunners career towards the end of the 2025-26 season, culminating in a starting role in Arsenal's Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

The 2006-born prospect played 90 minutes in Budapest and caught the eye with his vigour and fearlessness, completing five carries and winning two fouls, albeit to no avail.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn on Myles Lewis-Skelly World Cup snub

© Imago

Lewis-Skelly will now enjoy a summer reset after failing to make Tuchel's England World Cup 2026 squad - a call that did not cause much controversy due to the midfielder starting just 13 games across the Premier League and Champions League combined.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Winterburn suggested that Lewis-Skelly's move to a central role from a left-back position worked against him in terms of England selection, due to the increased competition for midfield starts.

Asked if he was surprised at Lewis-Skelly's Three Lions snub, Winterburn replied: "Ask me this time last year then yes I would have been very surprised, as he played so well in his first season at full-back and then scored on his England debut.



"This season he hasn’t played as many games as he would have liked and Tuchel had a call to make. With Lewis-Skelly saying midfield was his preferred position now, England do have more experienced players so a tough call, but I can understand it."

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Comparing England's left-back and midfield options

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Even as a left-back, Lewis-Skelly would constantly invert, take the ball on the half turn and drive through the centre of the pitch, making his transition to a midfield role a natural one.

The 19-year-old came through the Hale End ranks as a midfielder, but he would have been fighting a losing battle to displace engine-room fulcrums who have played in those roles for much longer at the top level.

Declan Rice is a midfield shoo-in for England, meaning that Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Jordan Henderson are all vying for one spot alongside him, if Jude Bellingham is given the nod in the number 10 role.

As a left-back, Lewis-Skelly could very well have usurped Djed Spence to become second choice behind Nico O'Reilly, but he would only be number three in that role at Arsenal behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori.

The teenager's position transition made sense for his long-term career prospects, and there will be many future World Cups for Lewis-Skelly to make his mark in.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of bet365 promo code.