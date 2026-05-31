Andoni Iraola to Liverpool: FSG in 'advanced' talks with Arne Slot replacement but Bundesliga club ready in background

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 15:00

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Andoni Iraola, but the former Bournemouth manager has not yet rejected Bayer Leverkusen, the latest report has claimed.

The Champions League final may have taken centre-stage on Saturday, but news that Arne Slot had been sacked hours earlier sent shockwaves through the Reds fanbase.

While the Dutchman's dismissal was likely warranted based on results and performances, most reports had claimed that he was set to take charge of the club for at least the start of next season.

Slot's sacking was also followed by news that Andoni Iraola was the early frontrunner to take the reins at Anfield, with the former Bournemouth coach a free agent.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that while negotiations between the 43-year-old and Liverpool are advanced, the head coach has not completely rejected the chance to manage Bayer Leverkusen.

© Imago / Sportimage

What does Andoni Iraola need to solve at Liverpool?

Listing the areas that Iraola does not need address at Liverpool would be much easier than listing all of the problems that need to be solved.

The Reds struggled with fitness throughout 2025-26, and there is an argument that players like Hugo Ekitike would not have picked up injuries had they been conditioned better.

LIVERPOOL IN THE 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE Placement: 5th Points: 60 Goals Scored: 63 Goals Conceded: 53

Improving the Merseysiders' defence must also be a priority given their record of 53 Premier League goals conceded was their worst return in 32 seasons.

Striker Alexander Isak only scored three league goals for Liverpool in his debut campaign, and if Iraola can get the Swede more involved, then perhaps the Reds will better their tally of 63 goals from 2025-26.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Is Andoni Iraola the right manager to replace Arne Slot?

Some Liverpool fans were keen on Xabi Alonso as a replacement for Slot, though the club allowed their former player to take up a role at Chelsea before making the decision to sack the Dutchman.

Alonso's style of play contrasts significantly with Iraola, who prefers to make matches more chaotic through a high-pressing approach.

Considering supporters fell in love with Jurgen Klopp's aggressive strategy, perhaps appointing the former Bournemouth manager would help excite the home crowd.

Anfield has pushed Liverpool over the line in the Premier League and in Europe in the past, and if Iraola can get those in the stadium on board, then the Reds will almost certainly be in a strong position.