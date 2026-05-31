Fulham receive fresh Marco Silva update as Benfica talks 'break down' due to key reason

By Ben Sully | 31 May 2026 14:50

Talks have reportedly broken down between Benfica and Fulham manager Marco Silva over the head coach position at the Portuguese giants.

Benfica are searching for a successor to Jose Mourinho, who looks set to return to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge.

Mourinho's appointment is expected to be confirmed once Real Madrid's presidential elections have taken place on June 7.

With Mourinho set to depart, Silva had emerged as the frontrunner to take over the reins at the Estadio da Luz, with his Fulham contract set to expire this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Silva to Benfica off after talks break down

However, according to Record, talks between the Fulham boss and Benfica have now fallen through.

Negotiations had already stalled between the two parties, and it now appears that the deal is completely off following a breakdown in negotiations.

The report claims that Benfica failed to reach an agreement with Silva due to 'financial disagreements'.

As a result, it would take a significant turnaround to revive the proposed deal, especially as Benfica are already considering alternative options.

© Imago / IPS

Fulham waiting for Silva decision

According to A Bola, Benfica were offering a €5m per season contract, significantly lower than Fulham's proposal.

The Cottagers are willing to pay Silva €7.5m a year in a new long-term contract that would see him extend his stay until June 2030.

Fulham supporters will want Silva to quickly decide whether he wants to sign a new deal or look for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

The Fulham board will also be keen to resolve their managerial situation so they can focus on the summer transfer window and preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.