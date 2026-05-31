Arne Slot's Liverpool successor: How Andoni Iraola compares to Xabi Alonso, Sebastian Hoeness, Pierre Sage

By Nsidibe Akpan | 31 May 2026 15:02

The dust has barely settled at Anfield following the dismissal of Arne Slot, yet the race to succeed him is already one of the most compelling managerial stories of the summer, with four names dominating the conversation but only one of them looks certain to land the job.

When Liverpool released their statement confirming the departure of Arne Slot on Saturday, the language was warm, measured and laced with genuine appreciation. The club's official communication praised the Dutchman's work ethic, diligence and expertise, crediting him with delivering Liverpool's 20th league title in his very first season in charge.

The warmth of tone, however, could not disguise the brutality of the decision.

A £450 million transfer spend last summer brought in major signings, yet the results simply never came, with the Reds enduring a miserable campaign from near the very start.

A troubled Premier League title defence, overshadowed by the death of Diogo Jota and featuring 19 defeats in all competitions, ultimately convinced the hierarchy at Anfield that change was necessary.

The Dutchman departs only a year after leading the Reds to their 20th league title, following a disappointing fifth-placed finish in his second season.

The succession question has now taken centre stage, four candidates have defined the early narrative: Andoni Iraola, the clear frontrunner; Xabi Alonso, the romantic choice with a complication attached; Sebastian Hoeness, the Bundesliga builder; and Pierre Sage, the French football revelation.

Here, Sports Mole examines each man's credentials and what they represent for a club that has not yet decided what kind of future it wants.

Andoni Iraola: The frontrunner with a point to prove

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

No name has dominated the post-Slot conversation quite like that of Andoni Iraola. Liverpool have already identified the Spaniard as their preferred successor, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that negotiations will move forward quickly and that the decision has been made.

The connection is not coincidental. When Iraola was appointed Bournemouth's head coach in the summer of 2023, the men in suits included Richard Hughes, now Liverpool's sporting director and it was Hughes who identified and secured the Basque coach for the south-coast club.

That pre-existing trust is central to understanding why Iraola leads the race, but his candidacy rests on far more than a personal relationship.

Iraola spent three seasons at Bournemouth, finishing 12th, ninth and then sixth in the Premier League, the latter earning the club a place in the Europa League for the first time in their history. That upward trajectory, achieved with considerably more modest resources than those available at Anfield, speaks to a coach capable of consistent, progressive improvement.

His final season at the Vitality Stadium was particularly impressive, following the departure of leading goalscorer Antoine Semenyo in January, Bournemouth simply refused to lose, going 18 games unbeaten and becoming extraordinarily difficult to break down.

The stylistic appeal is equally significant. Liverpool feel the team's playing style needs to evolve to a more aggressive, front-foot approach, and that vision increases the likelihood of Iraola, renowned for exactly that kind of football being appointed.

He impressed with high-intensity, attacking football at Bournemouth, and could be the ideal manager to unlock the considerable potential of Liverpool's current squad. The Reds invested in top-quality attackers during the summer of 2025, but Slot never truly managed to get the best out of them.

There are, however, legitimate questions. His lack of experience managing an elite club and limited exposure to the UEFA Champions League could be a concern, particularly given that Liverpool must compete at the highest level of European football from day one next season.

Managing expectations at Bournemouth is a vastly different proposition to managing egos, a superstar dressing room and a fanbase that demands silverware not progress.

None of that appears to have deterred FSG. Liverpool have reportedly already decided on its next manager, with Iraola claimed to have been lined up.

He led Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish in 2025-26, with his side still in the running to beat Liverpool to Champions League qualification heading into the final game of the season. Marco Rose has been confirmed as his successor on the south coast and the path is clear, but the question is whether Anfield is ready for what Iraola demands.

Xabi Alonso: The dream that went elsewhere

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

For months, the story of Liverpool's managerial future was inextricable from the story of Xabi Alonso, and he was reported to be Liverpool's leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp in 2024 before choosing Madrid over the Reds and Bayern Munich.

When Real Madrid sacked him in January 2026, just seven months into his tenure, following a 3-2 Super Cup defeat to Barcelona, having won 20 of his 28 games, the footballing world assumed the road to Anfield was now open.

The subsequent months told a more complicated story. According to BILD Sport, Alonso was open to a return to Anfield but did not want another experience like his brief stint at Real Madrid, and would insist on having greater control over squad planning.

Simultaneously, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that Alonso was simply "not on the agenda" for FSG, puncturing months of speculation and romantic conjecture.

Then came the decisive twist. Following confirmation that Alonso had signed a four-year contract with Chelsea, the betting market for the Liverpool job was completely turned on its head, with his move to Stamford Bridge clearing the way for a new frontrunner to emerge at Anfield.

Alonso's coaching pedigree remains beyond question, his departure from Madrid arrived just eight months after rejoining the Bernabeu from Bayer Leverkusen, where he had secured the Bundesliga title, the German Cup and the German Super Cup during a remarkable unbeaten campaign.

He also guided Leverkusen to the Europa League final, his issue at Real Madrid appeared not to be tactical but cultural, he would not allow high-profile players such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior to dictate matters at the club, that is a quality, not a flaw.

But for Liverpool, the Alonso story is now a footnote rather than a headline, the chapter that once seemed inevitable was written elsewhere.

Sebastian Hoeness: The Bundesliga builder

© Imago

Of the remaining candidates on Liverpool's shortlist, Sebastian Hoeness is perhaps the most underappreciated in English football circles.

Since taking over VfB Stuttgart in April 2023, the 44-year-old has transformed the club from relegation certainties into Champions League regulars, that is a transformation of truly remarkable proportions, achieved without the financial firepower that accompanies a position at one of Europe's elite clubs.

In the 2023-24 season, Hoeness guided Stuttgart to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, famously edging out Bayern Munich on the final day - his trophy cabinet also includes the 2025 DFB-Pokal, which was Stuttgart's first major silverware since 2007.

He has won 84 of his 152 matches in charge of Stuttgart across all competitions and has overseen the rise of highly-rated midfielder Angelo Stiller, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

In 2025-26, Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga, reached the DFB-Pokal Final and progressed to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

His players speak of him in the highest possible terms. Striker Ermedin Demirovic has described him as the best coach he has ever worked under, adding that neither he nor his team-mates could envisage working under anyone better.

Hoeness is also frequently drawn comparisons to Klopp for his high-energy, man-management approach, a quality Liverpool supporters will value given the emotional detachment that came to define the final stages of Slot's tenure.

There is, however, a significant obstacle, Hoeness is contracted to Stuttgart until 2028, and the Swabian club will likely fight hard to retain him.

In an interview with the German publication Kicker, Hoeness himself declared that he is "fully committed to VfB" and wants to continue being as successful as possible, that is not the language of a man desperate to leave and pursuing him would require both substantial compensation and considerable persuasion.

Should negotiations with Iraola stall, Hoeness would represent an outstanding appointment - his profile mirrors precisely the qualities Liverpool now say they require, but the structural obstacles may prove prohibitive.

Pierre Sage: The Ligue 1 revelation

© Imago

Of all the names to have emerged in connection with the Liverpool vacancy, Pierre Sage is unquestionably the most surprising and perhaps the most fascinating.

If Sage is unknown in English terms, then he was hardly a superstar in France either, at least not until delivering a remarkable season with Lens in 2025-26. The 47-year-old held only two jobs before taking over as Lens boss last summer, one with lower-league side Chambery in his early 30s, and the second at Lyon, whom he managed from November 2023 to January 2025, turning Les Gones from relegation candidates to European finishers and cup finalists.

At Lens, Sage has exceeded even those standards, his second-place Ligue 1 finish was the club's best since 1998, and he then recorded a piece of history by delivering the club their first ever Coupe de France title. That was enough to see him deservedly named Ligue 1 Coach of the Year ahead of Luis Enrique.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are ready to open talks with Sage should they fail to hire Iraola.

Sage's interest in the role is unambiguous - speaking on Telefoot, he confirmed that Liverpool is the club that makes him dream. "This club represents so much, it's a bit like Lens in its values," he said.

His preferred 3-4-2-1 system would particularly suit current Liverpool additions such as Jeremie Frimpong and potential signings like Adam Wharton, who thrived under Oliver Glasner in a comparable structure.

Yet experience remains a genuine vulnerability in his candidacy. Sage has overseen just 109 games as a manager in total, managing in the Champions League, navigating a £450 million squad and meeting the weekly expectations of one of the world's most scrutinised supporter bases would represent an extraordinary leap, even by his own standards.

His appointment would be a gamble with a high ceiling and a very real floor.

The verdict - Andoni Iraola

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool have been explicit about the direction they want to travel: a more aggressive, proactive, front-foot style of play that demands physical intensity and tactical cohesion. Of the three remaining realistic candidates, Iraola embodies that vision most completely.

His Premier League experience, his pre-existing relationship with the sporting director and his record of steady, upward progression make him the logical choice.

Hoeness is the most tactically rounded of the group and has proven he can build cultures from scratch, but his contractual situation at Stuttgart and his apparent contentment in Germany make an approach complicated.

Sage is the most compelling long-term name in the group, but the timing feels premature.

Iraola is the outstanding candidate, and though FSG will go through a formal process, insiders feel the decision has already been made.

Liverpool have spent the better part of a season trying to convince themselves that Arne Slot could be the answer - the answer, it turns out, may have been managing just a few hours down the motorway all along.