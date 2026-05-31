Marco Silva 'close' to making Fulham decision after holding fresh talks over Benfica job

By Ben Sully | 01 Jun 2026 00:12

Fulham manager Marco Silva has reportedly held positive talks with Benfica over their head coach position.

Silva's future has been the subject of speculation for some time, with his Fulham contract set to expire this summer.

The 48-year-old has been widely linked with the top job at Benfica despite having an offer on the table to extend his five-year tenure as Fulham manager.

However, a return to his homeland appeared to be off following reports that talks with Benfica had fallen through due to 'financial disagreements'.

There was even a belief that Benfica were considering alternative candidates following the breakdown in negotiations.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Fulham boss closes in on Benfica job

But, in a dramatic turn of events, Silva is back in pole position to take over the reins from Jose Mourinho, who is expected to return to Real Madrid for a second spell.

According to Ben Jacobs, the proposed deal has been revived after Silva held 'positive' talks with Benfica president Rui Costa.

As a result, Silva is now 'close' to joining the Portuguese giants, signalling an end to his time in England.

Silva has coached four English sides since beginning his managerial career with stints at Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos.

© Imago / Action Plus

Silva set for new challenge

The Portuguese coach spent time at Hull City, Watford and Everton before he was appointed Fulham boss in 2021.

Silva lead Fulham to promotion in his first season and then established them as a Premier League side.

The Cottagers missed out on European qualification in the 2025-26 campaign, but the challenge of balancing competitions is something Silva will need to contend with at Benfica.

The Portuguese side will have aspirations of winning domestic silverware and competing in the Europa League after finishing third in the Primeira Liga.

Silva knows that he will also face the challenge of pleasing a demanding fanbase at one of Europe's biggest clubs.