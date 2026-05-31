Andoni Iraola to Liverpool timeline revealed as FSG make World Cup 'agreement' plan

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 22:38

Liverpool could reportedly agree a deal for Andoni Iraola to take over as head coach before the end of the week as they ramp up their pursuit of the former Bournemouth manager.

Fewer than 48 hours after the sacking of Arne Slot, the Reds have identified Iraola as their leading contender to take charge after initially considering three candidates.

Lens' Pierre Sage and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness were also on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Slot, who was dismissed by Liverpool on Saturday following a turbulent 2025-26 season.

However, Iraola soon emerged as the frontrunner for the job, and Liverpool were said to have been in advanced talks with the Spaniard earlier on Sunday.

Iraola has also been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen post and has supposedly not officially rejected the German giants yet, but there is every expectation that he will be in the Anfield dugout in 2026-27.

Liverpool want Andoni Iraola to start 'before World Cup'

© Imago / IPS

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool and Iraola could shake hands on a contract in the next few days, as the Reds do not want their new manager to start later than June 11, the date of the first World Cup match.

Jacobs adds that negotiations between Liverpool and Iraola are expected to progress quickly, as the 43-year-old is also attracted by the prospect of managing the Merseyside giants.

Should Iraola move to Anfield, Tommy Elphick - who has been working as an assistant manager at Bournemouth since the Gary O'Neil days in 2022 - would also be expected to join the Reds.

During a three-year stint at the Vitality Stadium, Iraola led Bournemouth to unprecedented heights, as the Cherries' sixth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Premier League means that they will play in Europe for the first time next season.

Bournemouth's total of 57 points was also their most in a Premier League campaign, and they ended the top-flight season on a magnificent 18-match unbeaten run.

Which players could Andoni Iraola sign for Liverpool?

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Iraola take this significant step in his career as expected, Liverpool fans' attentions may soon turn to the highly-rated Bournemouth players that could follow him to Anfield.

Midfielder Alex Scott has risen to prominence during his time on the South Coast, although Liverpool may need to battle Manchester United and Chelsea for the 22-year-old.

Fledgling attackers Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi have also adapted rapidly to the demands of Premier League football, the latter scoring more goals in a debut Premier League campaign than any other teenager with 13 in 2025-26.

Ibrahima Konate's exit on a free transfer leaves a defensive hole that could be plugged by Marcos Senesi, but the 29-year-old is believed to have agreed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.