Leeds United transfer news: Southampton star 'keen' on Elland Road escape route

By Carter White | 31 May 2026 20:56

Leeds United have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Southampton attacker Leo Scienza.

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, in which the Whites are looking to develop their first-team ranks into a group who can compete in the top half of the Premier League.

To that end, Leeds are supposedly eyeing up a move for Juventus and Canada striker Jonathan David, with the forward set to be sacrificed by the Old Lady after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

There are also set to be defensive reinforcements in West Yorkshire, with Farke's troops keen on securing the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Ladislav Krejci following his impressive 2025-26 campaign.

Despite suffering a sobering relegation amongst the Molineux pack, the Czech defender is valued highly as he prepares to captain Czechia at the World Cup this summer, with Narodak facing Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

© Imago / Focus Images

Southampton star Scienza 'keen' on Leeds move

Thrown out of the Championship playoff final by the EFL due to multiple instances of spying on opposition training sessions, Southampton are preparing for a summer of seismic change, according to Football Insider.

After just one year at St Mary's Stadium, influential attacker Scienza is supposedly hoping to make the step up to the Premier League next season, with Leeds a potential destination for the Brazilian.

The report states that the 27-year-old is keen on a switch to Elland Road, where head coach Farke guided his troops to a comfortable 14th-placed finish at the top table of English football last term.

A number of Saints star are said to be seriously considering their futures on the South Coast, with Tonda Eckert's side already slapped by a four-point deduction ahead of the 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Leeds are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer, with a view to providing ample service and support for Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha next campaign.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sizzling Scienza

Joining Southampton during the dying embers of the 2025 summer transfer window, Scienza endured a slow start to life in England, making his full Championship debut against Derby County on October 4.

An opener at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park later that month was the Brazilian's first goal contribution, and it quickly became clear that the 27-year-old's quality could cut above the second-tier noise.

From that point on, Scienza was a menace for Championship defences before gaining widespread praise for his display versus Premier League champions Arsenal in April, when Southampton knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup.