Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'join' Sunderland in summer race for £17m Serie A defender

By Carter White | 31 May 2026 20:24

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Sunderland in the summer race for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

Spurs are preparing for another campaign in the Premier League after securing their top-flight status on the final day of the season last weekend, when a solitary strike sealed maximum points at home to Everton.

A Toffees side who appeared to be mentally on the beach put up little resistance against the Lilywhites at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the North London side won in the league for the first time in 2026.

Wasting no time this summer, Spurs are desperate to distance themselves from the foot of the standings next term, already closing in on a number of high-profile first-team arrivals ahead of 2026-27.

Both Andy Robertson and Marco Senesi are supposedly on the way to the capital from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, preparing to fill a potential defensive void amid Cristian Romero's uncertain future.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Tottenham join Sunderland in Lucumi race?

According to Italian outlet Il Resto Del Carlino, Tottenham are chasing a third defensive arrival early in the summer transfer window, attempting to bolster their chances of competing at the top of the Premier League once again.

The report claims that the Lilywhites have joined top-flight rivals Sunderland in the race for Bologna's Lucumi, who made 29 Serie A appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once.

It is understood that the aforementioned Black Cats failed with a £26m attempt to lure the 27-year-old to the Stadium of Light last summer, with the player's current club blocking the Anglo-Italian transfer.

However, with Lucumi's contract expiring at the conclusion of next term, Bologna's stance on the centre-back is beginning to shift, with the Colombian supposedly available for £17m during this off-season trading point.

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are said to be out of the hunt for Lucumi after they both failed to qualify for the Champions League, however, Inter Milan and Roma are keen on the 35-time international.

© Imago

World Cup potential

After an impressive campaign for Bologna in Serie A, Lucumi is heading for the World Cup in North America with Colombia, who finished behind only Argentina and Ecuador in CONMEBOL qualifying.

The 27-year-old could feature in his country's first warm-up fixture against Costa Rica on Monday evening and a clash with Jordan on June 7, before the South Americans commence their tournament schedule versus Uzbekistan.

At the end of June, Lucumi may be given the task of keeping tabs on Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be playing his final World Cup fixture at Miami Stadium if results go horribly for Roberto Martinez's men.