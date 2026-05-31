Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces Man City 'battle' for £10m winger ahead of 2026-27 Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 19:25

Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo is set to be subject to a battle between Manchester United and Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' third-placed finish in the Premier League in 2025-26 was enough to secure Champions League football, and the club's return to the competition will likely mean they are able to attract Europe's best.

However, boss Michael Carrick will still have to beat competition from the likes of Manchester City for key targets this summer.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has been touted as a player of interest to both teams, though most outlets suggest that City have the edge in the race for his signature.

A fresh story from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that United will have to battle City if they are to sign Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, while parties from across Europe are also keeping an eye on his situation.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Matias Fernandez-Pardo assessed: Is Lille winger right for Carrick?

In 41 games for Lille in 2025-26, Fernandez-Pardo scored eight goals and provided six assists, but he managed to score eight times and create five goals in 29 Ligue 1 games.

The 21-year-old has predominantly played on the left side of the pitch since signing for the club for £10m in August 2024, and he has shown that he is comfortable holding width by the touchline.

MATIAS FERNANDEZ-PARDO 2025-26 STATS Matches: 41 Starts: 33 Goals: 8 Assists: 6

Fernandez-Pardo averaged 36.5 touches per 90 in Ligue 1 in 2025-26, which was fewer than the likes of Matheus Cunha (45.9), though perhaps he would see more of the ball in a better team.

Cunha could be the staring left-winger next season at Old Trafford, but he is at his best in central areas, and he would have to be allowed the freedom to drift infield.

As a backup option on that side of the pitch, Carrick may find it hard to find better value in the market, though the Belgian should not be signed if the Red Devils do not believe he can contribute.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Can Man United beat Manchester City?

Manchester City face an uncertain future having moved on from Pep Guardiola, and though Enzo Maresca has proven he is capable of competing with the best, it would be understandable if players were hesitant about moving to the Etihad.

The possibility of the Citizens being sanctioned for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules still hangs as a cloud over the club, especially as serious points deductions or relegations are still a possibility.

City have have only finished lower than third once in the last 16 seasons, but United appear to be on an upwards trajectory.

Though opting for a move to the Etihad may have been better for Fernandez-Pardo's career in seasons past, Old Trafford could be the more attractive move at present.