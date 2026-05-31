Ibrahima Konate exit: Liverpool departure confirmed as 'saddened' defender's contract leads to major financial concern

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 18:23 , Last updated: 31 May 2026 18:31

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool in a statement posted on Sunday reminiscing about his time at Anfield.

The Reds have had to deal with number of high-profile exits in recent days, with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson both having played their final game for the club.

Arne Slot's dismissal on Saturday was unexpected, while contract talks to extend Konate's expiring deal were reported to have broken down.

The defender confirmed his exit in an emotional statement, posting on social media: "We have shared incredible moments together...with highs and lows, trophies, challenges, lifelong friendships, and heartbreaking moments that will stay with us forever, none more painful than losing our brother Diogo.

"Losing my father this year was one of the hardest periods of my life, but even through hardship, my commitment to this club never changed. During the toughest moments, I gave everything I had for this badge. To my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for helping me grow every single day.

"Anfield is truly a special place, and playing in front of you was something I never took for granted. I am deeply saddened now that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to all of you at the last game. At that moment, I didn’t know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you."

The defender also thanked fans for their continued support, and he leaves having won the Premier League and FA Cup, as well as two EFL Cups in five years on Merseyside.

Ibrahima Konate exit: Are Liverpool making a mistake?

Konate was plagued by injury issues under Jurgen Klopp, but the Frenchman managed to start 66 of Slot's 76 Premier League games in charge.

His improved fitness did not always lead to improved performances, as 2025-26 was arguably the worst season of his career on the pitch.

IBRAHIMA KONATE LIVERPOOL STATS Appearances: 183 Goals: 7 Wins: 114 Clean Sheets: 55

The 27-year-old at his best was an exceptional channel defender, but he often struggled when asked to play out from the back.

Losing him in the summer will place significant pressure on Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, though they could benefit from being trusted to start regularly despite only being 20 and 19 respectively.

© Iconsport / PA Images

FSG ownership: Self sustainability crumbling?

Liverpool are reportedly in good financial health, but while owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have prided themselves on a self-sustaining model, a number of stars have left for free in recent seasons.

Konate, Salah and Robertson join Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Loris Karius and Mario Balotelli as players to have left for nothing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had just a month left on his contract when he was sold to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 for a modest fee, and it is concerning that so many players have been able to run down their contracts.

While there has been no apparent damage to the long-term health of the club from a financial perspective, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can continue to lose so many players for free.