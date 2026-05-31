Chelsea transfer news: Jarrod Bowen being 'weighed up' by Blues chiefs, possible fee suggested

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 17:49

Chelsea are reportedly giving serious consideration to making a formal approach for West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Despite the England international's commitment to the Hammers, their relegation from the Premier League has made a transfer elsewhere a realistic possibility.

West Ham will also have to lower costs and raise funds in equal measure, a consequence of the loss in revenue from dropping into the Championship.

Reports have previously indicated that the 29-year-old is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

However, according to The Independent, it is Chelsea who may make the first official bid for the versatile attacker.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Why do Chelsea want Bowen?

The report acknowledges that Chelsea officials have concerns over the lack of leadership in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Bowen is capable of playing across the forward line, and would theoretically provide new head coach Xabi Alonso with a number of options.

Chelsea will also be impressed with Bowen's consistent numbers in the Premier League, even when playing in a struggling team or balancing domestic football with European fixtures.

Bowen has contributed 38 goals and 27 assists across the last three Premier League campaigns.

Furthermore, Chelsea will be aware that Bowen is settled in London and could consider a move to another capital club over a team in the North of England.

West Ham remain in a strong position due to Bowen having a contract at the London Stadium until 2030.

© Imago

How much could Bowen cost this summer?

As per the same report, West Ham would be willing to do business for a fee in the region of £50m.

Nevertheless, it is claimed, citing industry figures, that any admirers will attempt to negotiate a fee of approximately £40m.

With Bowen due to turn 30 years of age in December, there may be an acceptance behind the scenes at West Ham that they will never have a better time to generate a mammoth fee for their undoubted star player.