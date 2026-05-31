Bournemouth transfer news: Luis Sinisterra completes permanent Cherries exit following loan loan spell

By Ben Sully | 31 May 2026 19:32

Cruzeiro have completed the permanent signing of Colombian attacker Luis Sinisterra from Bournemouth.

The Brazilian side recruited Sinisterra last summer on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy if certain performance-related criteria were met.

Sinisterra has managed to contribute four goals and one assist in 24 competitive appearances despite spending two months out earlier this year with a hamstring injury.

The winger, who has scored in Cruzeiro's last two games, has now converted his loan switch into a permanent transfer.

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O Cruzeiro acertou a permanência, em definitivo, do atacante colombiano até o fim de 2028! Seguimos juntos, ?????! ?



? @gustavomjpeg / Cruzeiro pic.twitter.com/zH1dLkAjmr — Cruzeiro ? (@Cruzeiro) May 30, 2026

Sinisterra completes Cruzeiro move

As per ge, Cruzeiro will spend €3.5m (£3m) to secure Sinisterra's signature, with the amount set to be paid in instalments.

That amount is in addition to the €2.5m (£2.2m) that was paid as part of the loan agreement between Cruzeiro and Bournemouth.

Sinisterra has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the Brazilian club until the end of 2028.

The report also claims that Sinisterra has impressed head coach Artur Jorge in training, having showcased improvement since returning from injury.

© Imago

Sinisterra bids farewell to Bournemouth

The news of Sinisterra's transfer brings an end to his four-year association with Bournemouth.

The Colombian joined the Cherries on an initial loan deal from Leeds in 2022, before he made the move permanent in the following summer.

However, Sinisterra's time on the south coast was hampered by injury, restricting him to just 37 competitive appearances.

Thirty-three of those took place in the Premier League, where he scored three goals and provided three assists.