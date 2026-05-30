Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'tempted' by availability of 'sacrificed' Juventus attacker

By Carter White | 30 May 2026 22:22

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus and Canada striker Jonathan David this summer.

After avoiding a relegation battle on their return to the Premier League, the Elland Road club are targeting improvements across the field as they attempt to break into the top half of the standings next season.

To that end, Daniel Farke's side are supposedly chasing American midfielder Tanner Tessmann ahead of the summer trading point, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ladislav Krejci also a potential arrival in West Yorkshire.

The Whites ranked second in the mini-table of recently-promoted clubs, only bettered by Sunderland, who remarkably qualified for the League Phase of the Europa League with a seventh-placed finish.

Leeds did significantly better than Burnley, though, with the Turf Moor club finishing just two points off the bottom of the Premier League standings, sentenced to an immediate return to the Championship.

© Imago

Leeds plotting move for Juventus striker David?

According to ASRomaLive, Juventus are preparing for a summer of seismic change following the club's failure to clinch Champions League football, with the Old Lady only managing sixth spot in Serie A.

With just Europa League action to offer potential signings, the report claims that the Italian giants have been forced to end their respective pursuits of Bernardo Silva and Alisson Becker ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Supposedly needing to trim their wage bill significantly, Juve are preparing to 'sacrifice' attacker David, who could depart Allianz Stadium one season after joining on a free transfer from French club Lille.

It is believed that Luciano Spalletti's side would be willing to sanction a temporary exit for the Canada international, on the condition that his loan team pay the entirety of his wages next season.

That particular possibility is said to be 'tempting' Premier League outfit Leeds, who are reportedly ready to make a concrete offer for the 26-year-old, with a view to bolstering Farke's forward options.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds taking the next step

Finishing eight points above 18th-placed West Ham United this season, Leeds passed their Premier League return with flying colours, dodging the stress and anxiety of a relegation battle on the run-in.

A proud institution roared on by the passion expected from a one-club city, the Whites are hellbent on upsetting the order near the top of England's domestic game in the near future following an impressive 2025-26 term.

Not too long ago, Canadian marksman David was one of Europe's most sought-after central strikers, and Leeds' genuine interest in the 26-year-old highlights how high they have risen over the past two seasons.