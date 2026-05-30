Leeds United transfer news: Whites ready to make 'firm move' for £26m World Cup-bound defender

By Carter White | 30 May 2026 21:53

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to make a formal move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to become a permanent Old Gold player after the appearance clause in his loan deal from Spanish side Girona was triggered, meaning that the Black Country side are obliged to purchase the centre-back for £26m.

Daniel Farke's men, meanwhile, are gearing up for another campaign in the top flight after placing 14th in the Premier League standings in the 2025-26 term, comfortably avoiding a relegation battle.

Leeds concluded the season with a 3-0 loss at the London Stadium to West Ham United, who failed to avoid demotion to the Championship for the first time since 2011 despite picking up that East London victory.

Winning to guarantee their safety on the final day of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur dodged an unthinkable relegation, with the former Europa League holders retaining their top-tier status.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds preparing Krejci move?

Whilst Wolves are obliged to buy Krejci from Girona this summer, the Championship-bound club are not planning their future around the centre-back - according to TEAMtalk - with the two parties set to split before the conclusion of the off-season trading point.

At this stage, the 27-year-old supposedly favours a return to the Premier League for successive campaigns, with Brentford and Conference League winners Crystal Palace monitoring the Czech's situation.

As well as in England, Krejci is fancied on the continent, where several La Liga clubs are fond of his talents, remembering his impressive displays for Girona in Spain's top flight between 2024 and 2025.

It is understood that Leeds possess the financial muscle to pursue a deal for the defender, who is preparing to represent his nation at the World Cup in June, facing group-stage fixtures against hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

A left-footed player capable of playing in both a four and three-man backline, Krejci is viewed as an ideal addition to the Elland Road ranks, especially given the uncertain Leeds future of Pascal Struijk.

© Imago

World Cup has potential to elevate Krejci profile

Despite having a baby face rarely seen at the top level of football, Krejci is well into his 20s and turns 28 during the 2026-27 season - one in which he could be plying his trade for a giant of the European game.

Set to feature at the sport's greatest tournament in North America this summer, the Czech captain could see his transfer value skyrocket if he is able to string together a spell of strong performances.

Narodak are back at the World Cup for the first time since Germany 2006, when three points from three group-stage matches was not enough to secure progression from a section containing eventual-finalists Italy.