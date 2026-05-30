Preview: Slovakia vs Malta - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 May 2026 22:19

Slovakia is set to host Malta on Monday at the DAC Arena in Dunajska in an international friendly as the pair look to put things in place ahead of their next competitive window, which is the Nations League.

The hosts will be disappointed they are not on their way to North America for the World Cup after losing to Kosovo in the qualifiers, while the visitors are looking to continue their development into becoming a competitive force on the international stage.

Match preview

Slovakia will be aiming to have a successful summer international window as they square off first against Malta before hosting Montenegro four days later.

The hosts will be confident they can get a result in this fixture despite it not being worth anything but pride, as they have never lost to these opponents.

Sokoli have squared off with Malta on 10 occasions, winning eight of the fixtures since their first meeting in March 1994.

The last time the pair met was in November 2021 in a World Cup qualifier when Slovakia emerged as the 6-0 winners.

Slovakia will be disappointed they will not be at the World Cup this summer after losing to Kosovo in the qualifiers.

© Imago

Malta come into this fixture preparing for a big international window of travelling, as they first travel to Slovakia before squaring off with Azerbaijan.

The visitors did not come close to booking a trip to North America this summer, as they finished fourth in their qualification group; however, they will have been pleased to have beaten Finland during the campaign.

Malta will be aiming to end their run of consecutive defeats, as they have lost their last three games, including two against Luxembourg, which denied them the chance of promotion in the Nations League.

This will be the goal for the side as they look to continue their development on the international stage, as they have shown their growing pedigree in the Nations League, and will be aiming to use these two friendlies before they embark on that competition once again.

Malta will be confident they can earn promotion from their group, in which they will face Andorra and Gibraltar.

Slovakia form (all competitions):

L W W L L W

Malta form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Slovakia have named an experienced squad for the international window as they are looking to prepare their side for their next competitive window.

The hosts could call upon David Strelec to lead the line for the side in this game for him to add to his tally of 10 goals from his 38 appearances.

Malta have opted to call up two players that are currently playing in England, with Basil Tuma from Reading and James Sissons from Chesterfield.

However, James Carragher has not earned a call up for this international window to add to his four Malta caps.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Pekarik, Obert, Skriniar, Krcik; Duda, Rigo, Benes; Strelec, Sauer, Haraslin

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Shaw, Pepe, Borg; Guillaumier, Satariano; Chouaref, Teuma, Mbong; Cardona

We say: Slovakia 1-0 Malta

Slovakia should have too much quality for Malta in this fixture, as they will be expected to name a strong lineup for this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.