Preview: Wales vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 31 May 2026 20:26

Wales welcome World Cup-bound Ghana to the Cardiff City Stadium for an international friendly clash on Tuesday.

The visitors qualified for Group L of the summer competition, while the hosts failed to secure their place.

Match preview

Wales qualified for just their second-ever World Cup in 2022, and the Dragons would have been hoping to follow that up with another appearance in the 2026 edition.

An encouraging qualifying campaign saw Wales finish second in Group J, two points behind Belgium, meaning they had to compete in the playoffs for a potential place.

Drawn against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA playoff semi-finals, Wales went 1-0 ahead before conceding a devastating 86th-minute equaliser, with the game eventually going to penalties.

Misses from Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams saw Wales lose 4-2 in the shootout, heartbreakingly ending their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Craig Bellamy's side followed that up with an unimpressive 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland, and the manager will be hoping to see significantly improved performances and results during the June international break.

© Imago / Aksonline

Wales, despite their failure to qualify for the World Cup, will fancy their chances against Ghana, who have endured a disastrous run since securing their place in the summer tournament.

Ghana, who won eight, drew one and lost just one of their 10 CAF qualifying matches to secure their place at the World Cup, have subsequently endured a five-game losing streak.

Ghana have lost to Japan (2-0), South Korea (1-0), Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1) and Mexico (2-0) during that time, and manager Carlos Queiroz will be desperate for a streak-snapping result on Tuesday.

That is especially the case as Ghana's clash with Wales will be their final preparation game ahead of the World Cup, in which they have been drawn alongside Panama, England and Croatia in a difficult Group L.

Wales International Friendlies form:

W D L L L D

Wales form (all competitions):

L L W W D D

Ghana International Friendlies form:

L L L L L L

Ghana form (all competitions):

W L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Ben Davies and Connor Roberts have both returned to the squad after lengthy injury absences, but the pair may remain on the bench as they continue their recovery.

Further forward, Harry Wilson pulled out of the squad, meaning a front four of David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, Sorba Thomas and Lewis Koumas could start.

Meanwhile, Baba Abdul Rahman and Ernest Nuamah have both returned to the squad, and both should start for Ghana.

Rahman could start at left-back for Ghana, while Nuamah is likely to sit out for Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams in attack.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Mepham, DaSilva; Sheehan, Ampadu; Brooks, Broadhead, Thomas; Koumas

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Oppong, Djiku, Opoku, Rahman; Partey, Sibo; Williams, Semenyo, Ayew

We say: Wales 1-2 Ghana

Wales may boast the home advantage, while Ghana head into the match in lacklustre form.

However, the visitors will be desperate to get a win ahead of the World Cup, and with Wales having little to play for in comparison, we are backing the away side to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.