Preview: Wales vs Northern Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Mar 2026 12:12 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 12:17

Both licking their wounds after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, Wales and Northern Ireland will clash in Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

The two neighbours failed to win their respective playoff semi-finals, so they must start looking to the future with an international friendly.

Match preview

Following a tense 120 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales were beaten on penalties by Bosnia-Herzegovina in Thursday's playoff semi-final, missing out on another major tournament due to spot kicks.

Having lost a shootout to Poland en route to Euro 2024, the Dragons failed to make the final this time, losing at home to opponents ranked 36 places below them by FIFA.

Still cursing their luck after twice hitting the woodwork and conceding a late leveller, Craig Bellamy's crestfallen side must now fulfil a somewhat unwelcome friendly.

Nonetheless, Bellamy will have the chance to introduce some fresh blood, with one eye on an upcoming UEFA Nations League A campaign - then a home Euros in 2028.

There is plenty of potential within the Cymru squad: before losing to Bosnia they narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for back-to-back World Cups, finishing just two points behind Group J winners Belgium.

Bellamy's boys will also be keen to make some amends in the Welsh capital, where Wales have won five of their last seven competitive fixtures.

© Imago

Northern Ireland's World Cup dream also ended last week, with their playoff semi-final defeat against Italy.

Aiming to reach a first global finals in 40 years, they missed out on a decisive contest with Bosnia after conceding two second-half strikes in Bergamo.

That was perhaps no surprise given the context: Northern Ireland have now lost on all eight visits to Italy by an aggregate score of 18-2, and they last scored against the Azzurri back in 1961.

Manager Michael O'Neill was still quick to praise his young squad, as the average age of last Thursday's starting XI was just 22.5 years.

Questions have naturally been asked about O'Neill's dual role as NI coach and Blackburn Rovers boss, but he will revert to focusing fully on international football from June onwards.

Facing a tough Nations League group this autumn - Hungary, Georgia and Ukraine await in Group F - he may now take a rare chance to experiment.

While the result may not really matter, Northern Ireland will also want to end their success-free streak against Wales: they have won none of the last six meetings, including a 1-0 defeat at Euro 2016.

Wales form (all competitions):

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Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Wales are without Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore and Connor Roberts due to injury, while captain Aaron Ramsey was left out, having not played competitively since September.

Furthermore, Jordan James limped out of the playoff semi-final and will not be available on Tuesday.

Bellamy is expected to make several changes to the team that were beaten by Bosnia, so the likes of Liam Cullen, Sorba Thomas and Josh Sheehan could come in.

O'Neill will also rotate his squad, with players such as Kieran Morrison, Callum Marshall and Jamie McDonnell potentially being handed an opportunity in Cardiff.

Paddy McNair was the only man aged over 24 in the starting XI against Italy, and a similarly inexperienced lineup is expected - particularly with Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis, Ali McCann and Daniel Ballard all ruled out.

Liverpool teenager Morrison has only made two senior appearances for his club but may be given a first senior cap; 21-year-old Marshall has scored two goals in 10 games on loan at Bochum from West Ham United.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; Kpakio, Cabango, Lawlor, Dasilva; Ampadu, Sheehan; Broadhead, Cullen, Thomas; Harris

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P. Charles; Hume, McConville, Toal; Smyth, Saville, McDonnell, S. Charles, Devenny; Marshall, D. Charles

We say: Wales 2-0 Northern Ireland

Though both squads may be deflated, a number of young players will be keen to impress, with one eye already on a home Euros in two years time.

Wales have more experience - and an incentive to do well in front of their fans - so the Dragons will keep their undefeated streak against Northern Ireland intact.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.