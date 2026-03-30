Barcelona transfer news: Three younger and cheaper alternatives to Marcus Rashford on Blaugrana's radar

By Axel Clody | 30 Mar 2026 12:00

Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford permanently this summer but have also identified three younger alternatives should the deal fall through.

For the upcoming summer window, the Blaugrana have already defined their two main priorities: a left-footed centre-back and a high-profile striker. Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez are the top targets for those positions. However, Barcelona are also in the market for a winger.

In fine form this season, Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United with a £26m purchase option, is the La Liga leaders' first choice. But United are standing firm, insisting Barcelona must pay the full £26m this summer or the deal will not happen.

Three alternatives to Rashford

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Faced with that situation, the cash-strapped Spanish giants are being forced to consider other options on the wing. Sport reports that Barcelona have spent several weeks looking for alternatives who are younger than Rashford (28) and cheaper, in order to free up funds for the hoped-for signings of Bastoni and Alvarez.

Three names have caught the board's attention: Andreas Schjelderup (21), Victor Munoz (22) and Jan Virgili (19, valued at £13m). The latter, who Barcelona sold to Mallorca last summer, is not thought to be an immediate priority for a return. Schjelderup and Munoz, who have stronger track records, are the more realistic targets and are the subject of internal discussions.

Schjelderup, the most likely Rashford alternative

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

The Benfica Norwegian is a player Barcelona greatly admire. Represented by Rafaela Pimienta, who has a close relationship with Joan Laporta, Schjelderup has also made no secret of his own interest. When asked about Barcelona's reported attention, he said: "I didn't know about this, but if it were true, it would be fantastic."

Valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, his market value could reach £26m by summer, the same price as Rashford, though his wage demands would almost certainly be significantly lower.

The Victor Munoz situation is more complicated. Osasuna paid Real Madrid £4.3m last summer to acquire 50% of the winger's rights, meaning Los Blancos retain a significant say over his future. Madrid have no intention of allowing Munoz, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, to join Barcelona.

On the wider winger search, Sport reports that Barcelona are monitoring other players and that finances will be the decisive factor. The club "would be more inclined to invest in a mid-range transfer but recruit a player on a more affordable contract — even if Rashford is not ruled out."