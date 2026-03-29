Barcelona transfer news: Robert Lewandowski 'proposal' revealed as summer exit depends on one key factor

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 23:34

Barcelona have offered Robert Lewandowski a one-year deal but he must accept a 50% reduction in salay, the latest report has claimed.

The Catalan side boast a four-point lead at the top of La Liga, while they will be favourites to beat Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Lewandowski has played a key role in Barca's fight on all fronts, and he could be set to win a third league title in four seasons in Spain.

However, the 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and there are fears that he will leave for free.

Spanish outlet SPORT claim that Barca are prepared to offer Lewandowski a one-year extension, but the club are unsure if the forward will accept a 50% reduction in salary.

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Robert Lewandowski future: Why Barca should let the striker leave

Lewandowski's season has been disrupted by injuries, with the veteran forward having started just 21 games this season in all competitions.

The Polish striker has managed to score a respectable 16 goals for Barca, but he has looked increasnigly immobile as he has aged.

Though Hansi Flick has managed to get the best out of the striker, it may be fitting for all parties to end their relationship on the high of winning La Liga before his ability to impact games becomes limited.

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Could Mohamed Salah be Robert Lewandowski's Barca heir?

Considering Barca are still struggling financially, it would be sensible to look for cheap alternatives to Lewandowski, and perhaps they could look to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Reds forward will leave for free at the end of the season, so while his wages will be significant, they will not have to pay the Merseysiders a transfer fee.

There may be some concerns about whether it would be wise to sign the 33-year-old due to his age, but the Egyptian is renowned for maintaining his fitness.

Additionally, while he may have lost his electric pace, Salah has considerable experience in central zones, and he could be an inspired signing by the Barca board.