Man United 'battling' Barcelona for 12-goal attacker in deal which 'directly impacts' Marcus Rashford's future

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 09:42 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 09:46

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to battle Barcelona for the signature of Benfica attacker Andreas Schjelderup during this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered 12 assists in 79 appearances for Benfica since making the switch to the Portuguese giants from FC Nordsjaelland in 2023.

Schjelderup has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 36 appearances for Benfica this term, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona are believed to have been scouting the Norway international this season, and the forward was recently quizzed on the speculation linking him with a switch to Camp Nou.

“I did not know," Schjelderup responded to TV2 when questioned on the scouting mission. “It would be fantastic if it is true.”

© Iconsport

Man United 'to rival' Barcelona for Benfica attacker Schjelderup

However, according to reports in Spain, there is also genuine interest from Man United, who also want to sign a left-sided attacker this summer.

Schjelderup has a €100m (£87m) release clause in his contract, but Benfica would not be in a position to turn down a sizeable offer during the summer market.

Man United are believed to be willing to pay €60m (£52m) for the Norwegian, who scored twice for Benfica in the Champions League before his side's exit to Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford's future is directly impacted by the transfer update, as it remains unclear whether Barcelona will sign the Englishman on a permanent basis this summer.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Will Barcelona sign Rashford this summer?

Barcelona have the chance to sign the England international on a permanent basis from Man United for €30m (£26m) at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists in 39 appearances for Barcelona this season, but his recent performances have been questioned.

Barcelona have allegedly asked Man United whether they can sign the Englishman on loan again next season, but that is not a deal that interests the Red Devils.

The Catalan outfit's pursuit of Schjelderup suggests that they are considering alternatives to Rashford, while Man United are not thought to be considering bringing the Englishman back into their first-team squad despite the departure of Ruben Amorim.

As a result, Rashford is facing an uncertain future.