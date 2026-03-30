Man United vs. Chelsea: Premier League rivals 'battling' for £60m Real Madrid star after Florentino Perez 'transfer decision'

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 09:18 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 09:21

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Camavinga's future, with Real Madrid believed to be willing to sell the France international at the end of the campaign.

According to journalist Miguel Serrano, Man United and Chelsea are the two main clubs showing an interest in the midfielder at this stage of proceedings.

The Premier League duo have allegedly revealed that they would be prepared to pay €70m (£60m) for the 23-year-old, who moved to Bernabeu from Lille in the summer of 2021.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United, Chelsea 'in competition' for Camavinga

Man United made an attempt to sign Camavinga from Lille, but the midfielder ultimately decided to make the move to Real Madrid, where he has enjoyed huge success.

Camavinga has scored six goals and registered 11 assists in 214 appearances for Real Madrid, winning 11 trophies in the process, including two Champions League crowns.

The midfielder is also a 29-time France international and is likely to be named in his national team's squad for this summer's World Cup.

There is huge uncertainty when it comes to Camavinga's future at club level, though, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believed to be prepared to let him leave.

Real Madrid are attempting to bring a new central midfielder to the club this summer, with Camavinga potentially heading for the exit alongside Dani Ceballos.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'willing to sell' Camavinga this summer

Manchester City's Rodri is viewed as Real Madrid's leading midfield target, with the Spaniard earmarked to feature alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the engine room.

Man United want to sign at least two central midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's exit already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to depart.

Chelsea's need is less obvious, although there is currently speculation surrounding Enzo Fernandez's future, with the Argentina international said to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have also previously been credited with an interest in Camavinga, who has scored twice and registered one assist in 34 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Both Man United and Chelsea are believed to be willing to increase Camavinga's salary by as much as 50%.