Bosnia Herzegovina vs Italy: How Italy's attitude made World Cup decider against Bosnia even more electrifying

By Axel Clody | 30 Mar 2026 09:35

Italy's victory over Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semi-final brought only partial relief for the Azzurri, who remain in pursuit of a long-awaited place at the 2026 World Cup. But Gennaro Gattuso's side may have had more than one reason to celebrate, though not all of it was wise.

Italian players celebrate Bosnia's win — and draw criticism

After the match, several Italian players came under fire after footage emerged of members of the squad celebrating Bosnia's victory over Wales. On Tuesday 31st March, the Bosnians will face the Azzurri for a place at the World Cup in Zenica.

?JUST IN: Footage leaked of the Italian team celebrating after watching Bosnia and Herzegovina win on penalties...



Italy will now play Bosnia for a final World Cup spot.pic.twitter.com/ZXBBlBahkd — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) March 27, 2026

According to French outlet L'Equipe, moments after Italy's qualification was confirmed, while Bosnia and Wales were settling their tie in a penalty shootout in Cardiff, Italian broadcaster Raia shared footage showing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) and left-back Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) with their eyes fixed on their phones, suddenly celebrating Kerim Alajbegovic's decisive penalty.

Bosnia are ranked 66th in the FIFA standings while Wales sit 35th, which was interpreted as something of a relief for the Italians. However, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport warned that those celebrations could prove deeply counterproductive, potentially providing extra motivation for captain Edin Dzeko and his teammates.

"Gattuso will have to do everything in his power to make his players understand that the atmosphere will be electrifying in Bosnia — and that the Azzurri's relaxed attitude could very well fire up their opponents even further. Better to be cautious. Perhaps even a little superstitious," the newspaper wrote.

Gazzetta dello Sport also highlighted Dimarco and Vicario's reaction, expressing hope that the celebrations would not bring bad luck. It is worth recalling that Italy suffered a humiliating elimination against North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

"Clearly, they see Bosnia as easier opponents than Wales. But as they say in the United States, 'be careful what you wish for'. Let's hope it doesn't bring bad luck," the outlet added.

Gattuso warns of the mountain still to climb

© Imago

Despite being halfway there, Gattuso acknowledged the enormous pressure he is under in this final push for qualification, which could end what would be Italy's third consecutive absence from the World Cup.

"We've taken a little step forward, now we have to climb the mountain, the Everest," he said after the win over Northern Ireland. "We know that there's a lot at stake. I think everyone had some butterflies today and that's understandable. I had them, Gigi Buffon has them, we all did."

Ahead of the Northern Ireland tie, Gattuso had already spoken about the importance of returning to a World Cup final and the responsibility of carrying the weight of an entire nation.

"The pressure exists, but I have always been used to it. I will not deny that in these months, every day people have said to me: 'Coach, take us to the World Cup.' I am still young and I have a country on my shoulders," he said.