Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'battling' Marseille for 22-year-old midfielder this summer

By Carter White | 31 May 2026 22:09

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to fight Marseille for the signature of Charleroi midfielder Yacine Tiratroui this summer.

Following an eight-year absence from the top table of English football, the Black Cats defied all pre-season expectations to finish seventh in the Premier League, securing a spot in the Europa League.

The North-East giants will compete in European competition for only the second time in their history next season, with Regis Le Bris's squad set to be stretched by the demands of continental football.

As a result, Sunderland are planning for a busy off-season trading point, with the Black Cats supposedly rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Bologna and Colombia defender Jhon Lucumi.

Le Bris's men pipped Chelsea to a European berth on the final day of the Premier League season last weekend, when Sunderland managed a 2-1 victory over the managerless Blues at the Stadium of Light.

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media

Sunderland leading Marseille in Titraoui race?

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Sunderland are competing with Ligue 1 giants Marseille for the signature of Titraoui, who has enjoyed a pair of impressive seasons in the Belgian Pro League for Charleroi.

The report claims that Marseille's sporting director is already in contact with the representatives of the 22-year-old, however, it is stated that Sunderland are still a major player in the race for the midfielder.

It is understood that the five-time Algeria international could favour a switch to the Premier League and the Stadium of Light, where a 'more financially attractive proposal' is likely to be up for grabs.

Titraoui will supposedly be available for a fee between £7m and £10.5m, with Charleroi accepting of the distinct possibility that the midfielder is tumbling towards an exit ahead of next season.

Since making his first-team debut in Belgium at the beginning of the 2024-25 term, the youngster has netted seven goals across 74 competitive appearances, providing four assists in two seasons.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Europa League demands

Due to their unlikely qualification for the Europa League, the demands placed on Sunderland's squad will be heightened next season, putting pressure on the upcoming transfer window for the Black Cats.

Head coach Le Bris recently alluded to the club's increasingly-widespread scouting system, allowing his backroom staff to identify potential talent from a larger portion of the footballing world.

That being said, Sunderland are not likely to eclipse or come anywhere near matching their spending levels of summer 2025, when the squad required a drastic makeover to meet Premier League standards.