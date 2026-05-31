Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate 'proposals' submitted after contract breakdown, exit announcement

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 22:58

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly already received offers from the Saudi Pro League as he weighs up his next career move.

The Frenchman was initially in positive contract discussions with the Reds, who were hopeful of prolonging their partnership beyond the end of the season.

Konate revealed that a new contract was close back in April, but negotiations between the centre-back and the club ultimately broke down, allegedly due to the player's wage demands.

As no resolution could be found, Liverpool confirmed Konate would leave Anfield when his deal expired at the end of June - a move that will spark an intense battle for his services.

Given Konate's age, international pedigree and trophy-winning experience with Liverpool, the 27-year-old will not be short of suitors - if his salary requests do not prove excessive.

Ibrahima Konate receives Saudi 'proposals' ahead of Liverpool exit

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

One place where Konate would have few financial problems would be Saudi Arabia, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Pro League clubs have been in touch with the player's camp.

The former RB Leipzig man is currently away with France preparing for international friendlies against Ivory Coast (June 4) and Northern Ireland (June 8) before Les Bleus face Senegal, Iraq and Norway in their World Cup group.

However, Konate will reportedly still assess his options over the coming days before the World Cup begins, although it is not clear which Saudi clubs have expressed an interest.

Real Madrid were long linked with the defender last year, but Los Blancos ultimately withdrew their interest due to their 'respect' for Liverpool, and they are not believed to have reignited it.

Premier League rivals Chelsea were also mooted as potential candidates to sign Konate, and the Blues' final transfer decision over a move for the 27-year-old was recently revealed.

Should Ibrahima Konate go to Saudi Arabia?

© Iconsport / PA Images

When a player in the prime of his career chooses to follow the Saudi Arabian riches rather than compete for the top prizes in Europe, the same question is often asked - why?

At this stage, it is not even clear whether Konate would seriously consider joining a club in the Middle East, and it would be a shame not to see a centre-back of his calibre competing in the Champions League.

However, footballers have short careers compared to non-athletes, and while they are certainly not hard up financially, joining a team that can offer them and their family the best life possible is a natural decision.

Furthermore, plenty of Saudi Pro League players not named Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup this summer - Fabinho, Jack Hendry, Joao Felix and Theo Hernandez among them - so Konate's international prospects should not be heavily affected by a lack of European football too.