Tottenham transfer news: Spurs submit 'enquiry' to sign Real Betis winger amid Newcastle battle

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 23:21

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a liking to Abde Ezzalzouli and could rival Newcastle United for the signature of the Real Betis winger.

A former Barcelona youth prospect, Ezzalzouli represented the Blaugrana from 2021 to 2023 but failed to make the grade at Camp Nou, scoring just one goal in 14 appearances.

The Morocco international also endured a slow start at Betis but enjoyed his most productive campaign by far in 2025-26, registering 15 goals and 13 assists in 43 matches in all tournaments.

Ezzalzouli amassed 19 goal involvements from 29 top-flight matches as Real Betis finished fifth in the La Liga table, thus qualifying for the Champions League for just the second time.

Betis are under no immediate pressure to sell the 24-year-old, whose contract does not expire until the summer of 2029, but his form has earned him admirers from England.

Tottenham 'submit enquiry' for Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli

© Imago

According to Sport, Tottenham have already submitted an enquiry for Ezzalzouli, but they are battling both Newcastle United and Aston Villa for his services.

Newcastle have supposedly identified Ezzalzouli as an ideal attacking target following Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona, and the Magpies could fork out £43.3m to try to seal a deal.

As Barcelona retained a 20% sell-on clause when they offloaded the winger to Betis, they would also stand to receive around £8.7m through a sale, and Los Verdiblancos are under pressure to agree a player exit before June 30.

Even though Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen to keep Ezzalzouli at the club, the Verdiblancos could supposedly sign a cut-price successor for just £10.4m in Mallorca's Jan Virgili, which is a 'likely' outcome.

Newcastle are supposedly keen to wrap up a deal for Ezzalzouli soon, as the Magpies are aware that the 24-year-old's stock could rise even higher if he shines for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Tottenham will therefore need to act quickly if they are to win the race for Ezzalzouli, who has produced a total of 29 goals and 18 assists in 128 matches for Real Betis.

Tottenham can sell forgotten man to make room for Abde Ezzalzouli

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Spurs have already lost one left-wing option for the 2026-27 season, as Randal Kolo Muani's loan move from Paris Saint-Germain will not be converted into a permanent agreement.

However, the Lilywhites will welcome Mikey Moore back from his successful Rangers stint, and they can make room for Ezzalzouli by offloading Manor Solomon for good.

The Israeli winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Fiorentina, who have an option to sign him permanently, but his future likely lies away from North London regardless of what the Viola decide.