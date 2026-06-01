"We'll see...": £76m Man City star drops hint on his Etihad Stadium future after Pep Guardiola exit

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jun 2026 07:19

Manchester City are bracing for a summer of significant change following the exit of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola after ten years.

Several first-team stars have already been linked with moves elsewhere as uncertainty surrounds the next chapter at the Etihad Stadium, with incoming boss Enzo Maresca expected to oversee a fresh era.

One player whose future has generated plenty of speculation is Josko Gvardiol, but the Croatian defender has now provided an intriguing update on his plans.

Josko Gvardiol speaks about his Man City future after Pep Guardiola exit

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Gvardiol has sought to play down speculation surrounding his future, despite persistent links with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The Croatian international has recently been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid following Guardiola's decision to step down, with reports suggesting City could demand as much as €90 million (£76 million) if they were ever persuaded to sell.

However, speaking about his situation, Gvardiol insisted he remains happy in Manchester.

"We've all seen various rumours coming from every direction. I'm happy at Man City, I have everything I need," he said. "Before the injury, I played every match, almost full minutes. After the World Cup, we'll see."

Those comments are unlikely to completely silence transfer speculation, but they do suggest the defender is not actively pushing for an exit despite growing interest from across Europe.

Gvardiol has established himself as one of City's most important players since arriving from RB Leipzig and remains highly regarded internally due to his versatility and ability to play both centrally and at left-back.

Will Gvardiol stay at the Etihad Stadium?

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Based on his latest comments, the most likely outcome is that Gvardiol remains at City for at least another season.

The defender has made it clear he is happy at the club, while his reference to playing almost every minute before injury highlights the important role he has enjoyed in Manchester. That is not usually the language of a player actively seeking a transfer away.

That said, the caveat of "after the World Cup we'll see" leaves the door slightly ajar. Much could depend on how City's new era under Maresca develops and whether Gvardiol remains a central figure in the Italian manager's plans.

For now, though, City supporters should be encouraged. Interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is understandable given Gvardiol's quality, but his public stance suggests he is focused on continuing his career at the Etihad rather than forcing a move elsewhere.

Unless circumstances change dramatically following the 2026 World Cup, all signs currently point towards Gvardiol staying put and becoming a key part of City's post-Guardiola rebuild.