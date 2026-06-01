Chelsea transfer news: Manchester City make 'enquiry' for former Enzo Maresca favourite

By Darren Plant | 01 Jun 2026 14:33

Manchester City reportedly hold an interest in signing Chelsea defender Malo Gusto during the summer transfer window.

With Pep Guardiola expected to be replaced by Enzo Maresca, there will be a period of transition at the Etihad Stadium.

As well as having to deal with the departures of John Stones and Bernardo Silva, Maresca will inevitably want to replace other squad members with his own additions.

Although Chelsea have just endured a dismal second half of the season, there are players in their squad who would have retained the admiration of their former manager.

According to TEAMtalk, Maresca has seemingly given the green light for Man City to try to tempt Chelsea into the sale of Gusto.

© Imago / Sportimage

How will Chelsea react to Man City Gusto interest?

The report alleges that Man City chiefs have been alerted that there may be an opportunity to sign Gusto this summer.

Maresca, as well as Man City figures, are said to be of the opinion that Gusto could be perfect for the club's style of play, helped by being capable of playing as an inverted full-back.

Given how often he was used under him, it should come as no surprise that the 23-year-old has a big admirer in Maresca.

Gusto has been used as a right-back, left-back and central-midfielder by Maresca in the past.

In his two appearances in the engine room, Chelsea recorded 2-1 and 3-0 victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Action Plus

Should Chelsea sell Gusto?

With three goals and 17 assists from 134 appearances for Chelsea, Gusto has delivered a solid return for a player of his profile.

Nevertheless, regardless of Maresca's opinion, Gusto's defensive performances and decision-making remains inconsistent.

The report suggests that incoming head coach Xabi Alonso could value a player of Gusto's profile.

At the same time, with Reece James and Josh Acheampong available as right-back or right wing-back options, do Chelsea really need to keep Gusto?

If there is an opportunity to cash in on the nine-cap France international, BlueCo should take it. Chelsea have lost eight of the last 10 Premier League fixtures that Gusto has featured.