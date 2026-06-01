Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick 'increasingly likely' to pursue shock midfielder target

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 13:27

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race for in-demand Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer.

Under the tutelage of newly-appointed permanent head coach Michael Carrick, the Red Devils are preparing for life back in the Champions League after securing a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

The process of bolstering Carrick’s first-team squad has already begun and Man United are expected to prioritise midfield additions, with Casemiro leaving upon the expiration of his contract and uncertainty growing over the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Multiple reports claim that Man United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta BC star Ederson, who has already agreed personal terms ahead of a £38m transfer to Old Trafford.

Man United have been credited with an interest in a plethora of other midfielders across Europe, and Hackney is the latest name to emerge a possible target.

© Imago / News Images/Crystal Pix

Carrick keen to reunite with Hackney at Man United

According to the Northern Echo, Carrick is championing the pursuit of Hackney, who looks certain to leave Middlesbrough this summer following their Championship playoff final heartache.

Boro head coach Kim Hellberg recently admitted that the 23-year-old Championship Player of the Season 'will end up in the Premier League someday'.

Hackney will soon be entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium and Middlesbrough are set to cash in on the £25m-rated midfielder this summer.

It is claimed that Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are both expected to make formal approaches for Hackney, while Everton have also been linked with the England Under-21 international.

However, it looks ‘increasingly likely’ that Man United will make their own move for Hackney, who worked under Carrick during his time in charge of Middlesbrough between 2022 and 2025.

© Imago / Action Plus

Hackney expected to complete club-record Middlesbrough exit

Hackney joined Middlesbrough’s academy at Under-10s level and worked his way through the club's youth ranks before making his professional debut in January 2021.

He has since made a total of 154 first-team appearances across all competitions, recording five goals and eight assists in 38 Championship games this season as a deep-lying midfielder.

If Boro were to receive an offer of £25m or more, it would surpass the club-record £22.5m fee they pocketed from the sale of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United last summer.

While Carrick is said to have pushed for Man United to sign Hackney during post-season recruitment meetings, the likes of Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are also believed to be high on their list of midfield targets.