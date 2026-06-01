2026 World Cup kits ranked: Who has the best and worst kits at the tournament?

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jun 2026 12:08 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 12:09

The World Cup always brings drama, but nothing sparks debate quite like the kits on show.

Some nations arrive draped in wearable art, while others... well, look like they got dressed in the dark. With manufacturers taking bigger risks than ever for 2026, the results range from stunning to spectacularly misguided.

Sports Mole takes a look at some of the best and worst kits at this summer's tournament.

Best 2026 World Cup kits

South Africa

South Africa’s away kit is one of the tournament’s true standouts, a lush green design elevated by thoughtful detailing.

The federation crest sits proudly alongside an emblem of the King protea, the national flower, giving the shirt a sense of cultural grounding without feeling heavy‑handed. The patterning is intricate but not overwhelming, creating a jersey that feels modern, confident and unmistakably South African.

It’s the sort of kit that instantly becomes a fan favourite, and one that will even tempt neutral supporters to buy.

?? South Africa 2026 World Cup Away Kit x adidas



A green and gold mix (the quintessential combo in South African sport) glowed up with tonal stripes and traditional patterns.



Perfect for the Bafana Bafana return to the big stage. pic.twitter.com/4VGeToVI5B — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

South Korea

South Korea continue their streak of bold, expressive kits with a home shirt that radiates energy.

The blazing red base mirrors the team’s intensity, while subtle patterning adds movement and dynamism befitting a squad led by stars like Heung-min Son. The away kit takes a completely different direction, with soft lavender tones, floral motifs and a flowing aesthetic that feels almost couture.

It is rare for a national team to pull off something this delicate without losing identity, but Korea manage it with style.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

France

France’s home kit is a masterclass in retro‑modern balance.

The deep blue base is brought to life by hypnotic chevrons and a sharp, vintage‑inspired collar that instantly evokes classic French strips. The away shirt is simpler, but its teal shade, referencing the Statue of Liberty, gifted by France to the US, adds a clever historical nod to the host nation.

Even when they play it safe, France still look effortlessly elegant and worthy of second-favourite status.

?? France 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



? Youth and haute couture come together in the home jersey, reflecting the team’s speed.



? The away look echoes the current patina of the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the 2026 World Cup hosts in 1884. Hence its name: Liberté.… pic.twitter.com/P8imzRZmVW — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 23, 2026

Argentina

Argentina’s away kit has been out for a little while now, but its appeal hasn’t faded one bit.

The swirling blue floral pattern is genuinely breathtaking, a bold twist on the nation’s traditional palette that still feels unmistakably Albiceleste. The understated collar is another example of Adidas knowing exactly when to dial things back, letting the artistry of the print take centre stage.

It is a beautifully balanced design for the defending champions, and one that feels destined to become a modern classic.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Japan

Japan’s away kit is a risk‑taker, ditching the nation’s traditional colours in favour of soft pastels and twelve multicoloured stripes.

It is divisive by design, but undeniably striking, more runway than touchline. The boldness pays off, as the shirt feels playful, artistic and unmistakably Japanese in its willingness to experiment.

Expect to see it become a cult favourite.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Worst 2026 World Cup kits

Switzerland

Switzerland’s away kit suffers from a garish, glow‑in‑the‑dark aesthetic that does it no favours.

The neon‑tinged patterning looks more like highlighter scribble than intentional design, and the overall effect is messy rather than modern.

When the kindest thing you can say about a kit is that it’s “bright,” then something has gone wrong.

Turkey

Turkey’s offering is painfully plain.

A stark white base interrupted by a thick red bar and an oversized flag plonked in the centre. It’s functional, but completely devoid of imagination, feeling more like a training top than a World Cup kit.

With such a rich visual identity to draw from, this minimalism feels like a missed opportunity.

© Imago / Yigit Örme

Spain

Spain’s home kit should have been a classic, considering their favouritism to win the tournament, but the colour choices undermine it.

The blue accents on the sleeves, shorts and socks clash awkwardly with the traditional red‑and‑yellow palette, creating a disjointed look that never quite settles.

If Spain go deep in the tournament, the shirt might gain some nostalgic charm, but on design alone, it falls short of expectations. At least their away kit is a thing of beauty.

? Spain x adidas ?



?? New 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/ukXF611yXO — Opaleak (@opaleak) September 19, 2025

Croatia

Croatia's kits are a rare misfire for a nation known for iconic designs.

The checkerboard pattern, usually the star of the show, is barely visible beneath a heavy blue overlay, leaving the away shirt looking flat and oddly reminiscent of a fading teatowel.

It lacks the vibrancy and personality that Croatian kits are known for, and feels like a half‑finished idea.

© Imago / Newscom World

Paraguay

Paraguay’s kit is another example of why manufacturers should stop over‑complicating stripes - no surprise this is another Puma offering.

The speckled, blurry, pink‑leaning lines clash badly with the blue trim, creating a muddled look that does the team no favours.

The end result is unflattering and strangely reminiscent of supermarket‑brand crab sticks - never a comparison you want for a World Cup strip.