Chelsea transfer news: Kendry Paez blow as River Plate 'not happy' with player's conduct

By Darren Plant | 01 Jun 2026 10:48

Chelsea are reportedly facing the prospect of having to reassess the future of Kendry Paez.

In June 2023, when the player was just 16 years of age, Chelsea committed to a £17.2m deal to acquire the Ecuadorian starlet once FIFA regulations allowed.

While it is no surprise that the playmaker is yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea three years later, there will be concerns over his career trajctory.

That is despite the 19 year-old having been selected in Ecuador's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

According to reporter Renzo Pantich, there is the strong possibility of Paez finding himself back at Stamford Bridge with his short-term future left in limbo.

© Imago

Why could River Plate end Paez loan?

The report alleges that Paez has annoyed Eduardo Coudet with his conduct both on and off the pitch, as well as his lack of commitment in training.

As a result, there is the increasing possibility of Paez seeing his loan stint - which is supposed to last until the end of 2026 - being cut short.

Although Paez has 14 appearances for River Plate to his name, just three have come from the starting lineup, while he has only accumulated 461 minutes in total.

Paez was moved to River Plate, and the greater familiarity of South America, having only been handed seven starts and 14 substitute outings with BlueCo-owned Strasbourg during the first half of the campaign.

Since becoming eligible to complete a transfer to Chelsea, Paez's return is two goals and one assist from 10 starts and 25 appearances from the bench.

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Is Paez criticism justified?

Despite his age, Paez has spent the entirety of the early phase of his career in the spotlight and dubbed one of South American football's biggest talents.

Some will argue that he possesses the footballing ability where patience should not be required, but that can be countered by Paez also taking on new experiences in his life in different countries.

Racking up 718 minutes across 21 appearances for Strasbourg was wrongly deemed to be a failure. If that had been doubled come the end of 2025-26, that would have been viewed as relative success.

BlueCo initially had his idea of Paez becoming an instant hit in the Premier League, just like with Estevao Willian.

However, it has been clear that they have been valuing footballing ability over maturity with an array of their additions, and they need to take the Paez situation as a lesson that they cannot relentlessly expect the best from these teenage stars.