Preview: Gibraltar vs British Virgin Islands - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 01 Jun 2026 10:11 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 10:11

Gibraltar continue their preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign with an international friendly against the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

This is a rare occasion when Gibraltar start a game as the higher team in the FIFA World Rankings, with the home side sitting in 203rd position and their opponents five places lower in 208th spot.

Match preview

After going more than 18 months without avoiding defeat across all competitions, Gibraltar are desperate to end their ongoing losing streak before it becomes one of the worst in international football history.

A total of 12 consecutive defeats, with just three goals scored, have been recorded since their last draw, which was against Moldova on November 19, 2024.

During that time, Gibraltar have suffered defeats to the likes of the Faroe Islands (twice) and New Caledonia, yet there are positives to be taken from three of their last four matches.

As well as only losing 2-1 to Montenegro in November, Scott Wiseman's team succumbed by 1-0 scorelines to 136th-ranked Latvia in both matches of their UEFA Nations League relegation playoff in March.

The biggest concern for Wiseman will be the lack of goals. The only goal scored in eight games was Liam Jessop's 20th-minute opener against Montenegro, but the 20-year-old is not present in this squad.

Meanwhile, the British Virgin Islands have enjoyed a surprising upturn in results of late, with a four-game unbeaten run being put together.

The Cayman Islands, Bahamas and Anguilla were all defeated during that period in the CONCACAF Series.

Their 6-0 win over Bahamas represented their joint-biggest victory in their history, matching the 6-0 victory versus Anguilla in 1990.

They had previously gone 17 matches without a win in normal time, their only success during that time coming in a penalty shootout against the United States Virgin Islands in March 2024.

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

British Virgin Islands form (all competitions):

L L W W D W

Team News

© Imago / Romans Koksarovs

Three players - Jaylan Hankins, Louie Annesley and Carlos Richards - are missing from the Gibraltar squad for this game.

One of Thomas Chakravertry or Bradley Banda will deputise between the sticks, while Kai Mauro could return at centre-back or full-back.

Tjay De Barr may switch to the right flank, with Ayoub El Hmidi potentially being introduced into the final third.

Meanwhile, five of the British Virgin Islands starting lineup from the win over Anguilla are missing from this game.

However, Javaun Splatt - a former Derby County academy player who is now at Margate - has racked up five goals from seven caps, and the 25-year-old represents the visitors' biggest threat.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Chakraverty; Jolley, Mauro, Lopes, Ronan; Torrilla; De Barr, Bent, Pozo, Scanlon; El Hmidi

British Virgin Islands possible starting lineup:

Foden; Bertie, Nickie, Yordanov, Williams; Forbes Chalwell, Gallimore, Javier, Mars, Splatt

We say: Gibraltar 1-1 British Virgin Islands

Despite Gibraltar beginning this contest as favourites, we cannot ignore that their opponents have built a recent strong record against teams above and below them in the world rankings.

Therefore, a low-scoring draw could play out, a result which would not satisfy either team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.